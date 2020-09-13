UPDATE 6-MLS Summaries

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) Chicago Fire (2) 2 Scorers: D. Mihailovic 11, R. Berič 14 Yellow card: Medrán 27, Navarro 34, Herbers 56, Calvo 71, Bornstein 73 Subs used: Collier 22 (Mihailovic), Bornstein 46 (Navarro), Frankowski 62 (Herbers), Sapong 79 (Berič) Columbus Crew (0) 2 Scorers: F. Alashe 68, G. Zardes 88 Yellow card: Mensah 37, Afful 70 Subs used: Boateng 64 (Díaz), Mokhtar 75 (Etienne), Adi 81 (Pedro Santos) Referee: Jon Freemon ................................................................. DC United (0) 0 Subs used: Fisher 61 (Odoi-Atsem), Sorga 61 (Rivas), Higuaín 67 (Mora), Segura 75 (Kamara), Asad 75 (Gressel) New York RB (1) 2 Scorers: A. Long 29, D. Royer 60 Yellow card: Long 42, Cásseres 65 Subs used: Valot 53 (Yearwood), Jensen 62 (Meara), White 62 (Jörgensen), Mines 77 (Royer), Stroud 78 (Romero) Referee: Marcos de Oliveira ................................................................. New York City (1) 2 Scorers: A. Ring 39, A. Tinnerholm 55 Yellow card: Sands 78, Chanot 84 Subs used: Mackay-Steven 30 (Moralez), Ismael Tajouri 85 (Medina), Castellanos 85 (Heber), Rocha 97 (Mackay-Steven) Cincinnati (0) 1 Scorers: B. Vázquez 74 Yellow card: Waston 52, Deplagne 95 Subs used: Cruz 65 (Kubo), Hagglund 65 (de Jong), Vázquez 73 (Stanko) Referee: Rubiel Vazquez ................................................................. Orlando City (1) 2 Scorers: A. Reyes 34og, M. Pereyra 69 Yellow card: Schlegel 45, Pereyra 50 Subs used: Perea 79 (Dike), Michel 79 (Mueller), De John 84 (Pereyra), Akindele 92 (Nani), Dezart 92 (Méndez) Inter Miami (0) 1 Scorers: B. Shea 65 Yellow card: Reyes 41, Pizarro 46, Robinson 53, Matuidi 89 Subs used: Ambrose 7 (Sweat), Nealis 46 (Ulloa), Shea 46 (Ambrose), Carranza 61 (Robinson), Pellegrini 87 (Morgan) Referee: Ismail Elfath ................................................................. Philadelphia Union (0) 2 Scorers: A. Fontana 73, A. Fontana 90+5 Yellow card: José Martínez 20, Gaddis 36, Bedoya 50, Fontana 65, McKenzie 90 Subs used: Fontana 65 (Wooten), Real 65 (Mbaizo), De Vries 91 (José Martínez) New England (0) 1 Scorers: T. Buchanan 81 Yellow card: Polster 8, Polster 56 (2nd) Subs used: Caldwell 59 (Buksa), Buchanan 68 (McNamara), Fagúndez 68 (Penilla), Bou 76 (Bunbury), Nguyen 76 (Rowe) Referee: Guido Gonzalez ................................................................. Nashville SC (3) 4 Scorers: D. Badji 1, H. Mukhtar 28, D. McCarty 36, A. Danladi 57 Subs used: Winn 62 (Muyl), Washington 62 (Danladi), Jones 75 (Mukhtar), Ríos 75 (Badji), Anunga 86 (McCarty) Atlanta United (1) 2 Scorers: J. Larentowicz 19, G. Bello 61 Yellow card: Remedi 63 Subs used: Damm 46 (Lennon), Gallagher 56 (Matheus Rossetto), Remedi 56 (Wolff), Torres 75 (Jahn), Mulraney 75 (Damm) Referee: Armando Villarreal ................................................................. Dallas in play Houston Dynamo ................................................................. Real Salt Lake in play Colorado Rapids ................................................................. Sunday, September 13 fixtures (EST/GMT) Sporting KC v Minnesota United (2030/0030) Vancouver Whitecaps v Montreal Impact (2130/0130) Los Angeles v Portland Timbers (2300/0300) SJ Earthquakes v LA Galaxy (2300/0300) Wednesday, September 16 fixtures (EST/GMT) Dallas v Colorado Rapids (2030/0030) SJ Earthquakes v Portland Timbers (2130/0130) Vancouver Whitecaps v Montreal Impact (2130/0130)