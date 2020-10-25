UPDATE 6-MLS Summaries

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) Inter Miami (1) 2 Scorers: R. Jansson 45og, L. González Pírez 89 Yellow card: González Pírez 7, Pizarro 23, Reyes 79, Agudelo 94, McCarthy 96 Subs used: Agudelo 70 (Pellegrini), Robinson 75 (Carranza), Ulloa 81 (Trapp), Shea 81 (Sweat) Orlando City (1) 1 Scorers: D. Dike 12 Yellow card: Júnior Urso 62, Ruan 86, Nani 93 Subs used: Akindele 59 (Méndez), Dezart 77 (Dike), Michel 77 (Mueller), Matheus Barrozo 93 (Perea) Referee: Allen Chapman ................................................................. Atlanta United (0) 1 Scorers: J. Gallagher 89 Yellow card: Barco 39, Meza 91 Subs used: Hyndman 68 (Matheus Rossetto), Gallagher 68 (Damm), Jahn 75 (Torres), Mulraney 82 (Bello) DC United (0) 2 Scorers: R. Canouse 77, G. Rivas 90+2 Yellow card: Asad 30, Moreno 86 Subs used: Paredes 46 (Sorga), Rivas 68 (Kamara), Reyna 79 (Flores), Fisher 87 (Gressel) Referee: Armando Villarreal ................................................................. New York City (0) 3 Scorers: J. Medina 68, M. Moralez 83, T. Rocha 86 Yellow card: Tinnerholm 68, Matarrita 89 Subs used: Rocha 78 (Mackay-Steven), Acevedo 93 (Parks), Torres 94 (Matarrita) Montreal Impact (0) 1 Scorers: R. Quioto 89 Subs used: Urruti 73 (Camacho), Tabla 73 (Bojan), Toye 80 (Sejdic) Referee: Ramy Touchan ................................................................. Chicago Fire (0) 2 Scorers: R. Berič 51, P. Frankowski 72 Subs used: Navarro 80 (Herbers) New York RB (1) 2 Scorers: K. Duncan 39, B. White 90+2 Yellow card: Yearwood 54, Long 79 Subs used: Clark 56 (Tetteh), Cásseres 70 (Yearwood), White 78 (Davis), Rzatkowski 78 (Stroud) Referee: Ismir Pekmic ................................................................. Cincinnati (0) 0 Yellow card: Bailey 81 Subs used: Locadia 58 (Á. Barreal), Dally 90 (Amaya) Minnesota United (0) 1 Scorers: A. Schoenfeld 90+2 Yellow card: Alonso 66, Gasper 82 Subs used: Reynoso 76 (Finlay), Schoenfeld 76 (Kamara), Kallman 94 (Molino) Referee: Malik Badawi ................................................................. Philadelphia Union (2) 5 Scorers: Sergio Santos 27, M. McKenzie 33, Jamiro 56, Sergio Santos 63, Sergio Santos 68 Yellow card: Jamiro 9, Blake 64 Subs used: Burke 69 (Przybyłko), Wooten 69 (Sergio Santos), Elliott 74 (José Martínez), Ilsinho 82 (Bedoya), Fontana 82 (Aaronson) Toronto (0) 0 Yellow card: Auro 10, Mullins 73 Subs used: Mullins 35 (Gallardo), Morrow 46 (Auro), Fraser 46 (Delgado), Priso-Mbongue 64 (DeLeon), Marshall-Rutty 72 (Pozuelo) Referee: Jair Marrufo ................................................................. Houston Dynamo in play Columbus Crew ................................................................. Sporting KC in play Colorado Rapids ................................................................. Real Salt Lake (21:30) Dallas ................................................................. Vancouver Whitecaps (22:00) SJ Earthquakes ................................................................. Sunday, October 25 fixtures (EST/GMT) Los Angeles v LA Galaxy (1530/1930) Tuesday, October 27 fixtures (EST/GMT) Montreal Impact v Nashville SC (1900/2300) Vancouver Whitecaps v Seattle Sounders (2200/0200) Wednesday, October 28 fixtures (EST/GMT) New York RB v New England (1900/2300) Cincinnati v Sporting KC (1930/2330) Orlando City v Atlanta United (1930/2330) Philadelphia Union v Chicago Fire (1930/2330) Toronto v New York City (1930/2330) Minnesota United v Colorado Rapids (2000/0000) DC United v Columbus Crew (2000/0000) Dallas v Inter Miami (2030/0030) Portland Timbers v LA Galaxy (2200/0200) Los Angeles v Houston Dynamo (2230/0230) SJ Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (2230/0230)