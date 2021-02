Feb 26 (Stats Perform) - Results from the NCAAB games on Thursday (home team in CAPS) Miami (OH) 74 WESTERN MICHIGAN 66 OHIO 86 Eastern Michigan 67 BUFFALO 85 Central Michigan 73 SIUE 66 UT Martin 53 St. Francis Brooklyn 84 MERRIMACK 71 Wagner 83 CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 63 Wichita State at SMU postponed DETROIT 83 Robert Morris 73 Monmouth at Fairfield postponed Canisius at Manhattan postponed