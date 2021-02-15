UPDATE 6-NCAAB Results

Feb 14 (Stats Perform) - Results from the NCAAB games on Sunday (home team in CAPS) Delaware at Drexel postponed VERMONT 61 Stony Brook 57 Elon 66 CHARLESTON 55 UNCW at William & Mary postponed TOWSON 68 Northeastern 57 Michigan 67 WISCONSIN 59 CINCINNATI 69 UCF 68 Houston at Memphis postponed HARTFORD 75 NJIT 61 SMU at Wichita State postponed North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State postponed North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State postponed San Jose State at Nevada postponed Grambling State at Prairie View A&M postponed West Virginia at Baylor postponed