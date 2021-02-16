UPDATE 6-NCAAB Results

Feb 16 (Stats Perform) - Results from the NCAAB games on Monday (home team in CAPS) Stephen F. Austin 89 NEW ORLEANS 79 Eastern Kentucky 83 TENNESSEE TECH 72 IDAHO STATE 84 George Fox 59 Murray State 86 SIUE 57 North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State postponed LONGWOOD 83 Hampton 73 PRESBYTERIAN 75 USC Upstate 65 FLORIDA STATE 81 Virginia 60 San Jose State at Nevada postponed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Houston Baptist postponed Grambling State at Prairie View A&M postponed West Virginia at Baylor postponed Eastern Michigan at Buffalo postponed Texas Tech at TCU postponed Ohio at Central Michigan postponed North Carolina at Virginia Tech postponed