UPDATE 6-NCAAB Results

Dec 1 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) WESTERN CAROLINA 96 Piedmont Lions 58 CATAMOUNTS Vermont Catamounts at Buffalo Bulls cancelled Texas Longhorns 78 DAVIDSON WILDCATS 76 Indiana Hoosiers 79 PROVIDENCE FRIARS 58 JACKSONVILLE STATE 85 Mobile Rams 66 GAMECOCKS Arkansas-Little Rock 76 DUQUESNE DUKES 66 Trojans CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 76 Seattle Redhawks 65 MATADORS CAMPBELL FIGHTING CAMELS 85 St Andrews Knights 51 Defiance Yellow Jackets at Miami (OH) RedHawks cancelled St. John's Red Storm 97 BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES 93 Bowling Green Falcons 78 APPALACHIAN STATE 76 (OT) MOUNTAINEERS Belmont Abbey Crusaders at Charlotte 49ers cancelled XAVIER MUSKETEERS 99 Eastern Kentucky Colonels 96 (OT) North Carolina Tar Heels 78 UNLV REBELS 51 UCF KNIGHTS 63 Auburn Tigers 55 William & Mary Tribe at North Carolina State cancelled Wolfpack HOFSTRA PRIDE 73 Fairleigh Dickinson 58 Knights Chattanooga Mocs 62 TENNESSEE TECH GOLDEN 54 EAGLES MERCER BEARS 86 Georgia State Panthers 69 Emmanuel Lions at Stetson Hatters (19:00) Bacone Warriors at McNeese State Cowboys postponed MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS 67 Loyola Marymount Lions 64 UMKC Kangaroos at Kansas State Wildcats (20:00) MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS 68 Texas State Bobcats 51 SOUTHERN METHODIST 91 Texas A&M-CC Islanders 54 MUSTANGS LSU TIGERS 96 Southeastern Louisiana 43 Lions CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS 60 Nicholls State Colonels 49 Iona Gaels at Seton Hall Pirates (21:00) Texas Southern Tigers at Wyoming Cowboys (21:00) Montana Tech Orediggers at Eastern Washington Eagles cancelled Stanford Cardinal at Alabama Crimson Tide (21:30) Long Beach State 49ers at UCLA Bruins (21:30) Pacific Tigers at Nevada Wolf Pack (22:00)