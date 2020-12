Dec 20 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAF games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons cancelled Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia Bulldogs cancelled Oklahoma Sooners 27 IOWA STATE CYCLONES 21 Texas A&M Aggies 34 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS 13 OHIO STATE BUCKEYES 22 Northwestern Wildcats 10 UTAH UTES 45 Washington State Cougars 28 ARMY WEST POINT BLACK 10 Air Force Falcons 7 KNIGHTS MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS 51 Missouri Tigers 32 Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin at Coastal Carolina (15:30) Cajuns Chanticleers LOUISIANA STATE TIGERS 53 Ole Miss Rebels 48 WISCONSIN BADGERS 20 Minnesota Golden Gophers 17 (OT) Clemson Tigers 34 NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH 10 SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS 34 Boise State Broncos 20 Southern Methodist at UTSA Roadrunners cancelled Mustangs PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS 56 Illinois Fighting Illini 21 Georgia Tech Yellow at Miami (FL) Hurricanes cancelled Jackets Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes cancelled Stanford Cardinal 48 CALIFORNIA-LOS ANGELES 47 (OT) BRUINS Michigan State Spartans at Maryland Terrapins cancelled CINCINNATI BEARCATS 27 Tulsa Golden Hurricane 24 Alabama Crimson Tide 52 FLORIDA GATORS 46 Arizona State Sun Devils at Oregon State Beavers (22:30)