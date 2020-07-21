UPDATE 6-UK to suspend Hong Kong extradition treaty amid China tensions

* Britain objects to new Hong Kong security law

* Sees law imposed by China as threat to freedoms (Adds Raab statement to parliament)

By Andy Bruce and William James

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain announced on Monday it will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in an escalation of its dispute with China over the introduction of a national security law for the former British colony.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told parliament the extradition treaty will be suspended immediately and an arms embargo will be extended to Hong Kong.

"We will not consider reactivating those arrangements, unless and until, there are clear and robust safeguards, which are able to prevent extradition from the UK being misused under the new national security legislation," Raab said.

The ban is another nail in the coffin of what then Prime Minister David Cameron in 2015 cast as a "golden era" of ties with China, the world's second-largest economy.

London has been dismayed by a crackdown in Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, and the perception that China did not tell the whole truth over the coronavirus outbreak.

