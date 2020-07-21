UPDATE 6-West Indies in England 2020 Scoreboard

Jul 20 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day of 2nd test between England and West Indies on Monday at Manchester, England England win by 113 runs England 1st innings Rory Burns lbw Roston Chase 15 Dominic Sibley c Kemar Roach b Roston Chase 120 Zak Crawley c Jason Holder b Roston Chase 0 Joe Root c Jason Holder b Alzarri Joseph 23 Ben Stokes c Shane Dowrich b Kemar Roach 176 Ollie Pope lbw Roston Chase 7 Jos Buttler c Alzarri Joseph b Jason Holder 40 Chris Woakes c Shai Hope b Kemar Roach 0 Sam Curran c Kraigg Brathwaite b Roston Chase 17 Dom Bess Not Out 31 Stuart Broad Not Out 11 Extras 4b 7lb 8nb 0pen 10w 29 Total (162.0 overs) 469 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-29 Burns, 2-29 Crawley, 3-81 Root, 4-341 Sibley, 5-352 Pope, 6-395 Stokes, 7-395 Woakes, 8-426 Buttler, 9-427 Curran Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Kemar Roach 33 9 58 2 1.76 1w 3nb Shannon Gabriel 26 2 79 0 3.04 5w 4nb Alzarri Joseph 23.1 5 70 1 3.02 Jason Holder 32 10 70 1 2.19 1nb Roston Chase 44 3 172 5 3.91 Kraigg Brathwaite 3.5 0 9 0 2.35 ........................................................... West Indies 1st innings Kraigg Brathwaite c&b Ben Stokes 75 John Campbell lbw Sam Curran 12 Alzarri Joseph c Ollie Pope b Dom Bess 32 Shai Hope c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 25 Sharmarh Brooks lbw Stuart Broad 68 Roston Chase lbw Chris Woakes 51 Jermaine Blackwood b Stuart Broad 0 Shane Dowrich lbw Stuart Broad 0 Jason Holder c Joe Root b Chris Woakes 2 Kemar Roach Not Out 5 Shannon Gabriel b Chris Woakes 0 Extras 1b 12lb 2nb 0pen 2w 17 Total (99.0 overs) 287 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-16 Campbell, 2-70 Joseph, 3-123 Hope, 4-199 Brathwaite, 5-242 Brooks, 6-248 Blackwood, 7-252 Dowrich, 8-260 Holder, 9-287 Chase, 10-287 Gabriel Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Stuart Broad 23 7 66 3 2.87 1w Chris Woakes 21 10 42 3 2.00 Sam Curran 20 4 70 2 3.50 Dom Bess 21 3 67 1 3.19 Joe Root 1 1 0 0 0.00 Ben Stokes 13 3 29 1 2.23 2nb ............................................. England 2nd innings Ben Stokes Not Out 78 Jos Buttler b Kemar Roach 0 Zak Crawley b Kemar Roach 11 Joe Root Run Out Alzarri Joseph 22 Ollie Pope Not Out 12 Extras 1b 1lb 1nb 0pen 3w 6 Total (19.0 overs) 129 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-1 Buttler, 2-17 Crawley, 3-90 Root Did Not Bat : Burns, Sibley, Woakes, Curran, Bess, Broad Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Kemar Roach 6 0 37 2 6.17 1w Shannon Gabriel 7 0 43 0 6.14 1nb Jason Holder 4 0 33 0 8.25 1w Alzarri Joseph 2 0 14 0 7.00 ............................................................. West Indies 2nd innings Kraigg Brathwaite lbw Chris Woakes 12 John Campbell c Jos Buttler b Stuart Broad 4 Shai Hope b Stuart Broad 7 Sharmarh Brooks lbw Sam Curran 62 Roston Chase lbw Stuart Broad 6 Jermaine Blackwood c Jos Buttler b Ben Stokes 55 Shane Dowrich lbw Chris Woakes 0 Jason Holder b Dom Bess 35 Kemar Roach c Ollie Pope b Dom Bess 5 Alzarri Joseph c Dom Bess b Ben Stokes 9 Shannon Gabriel Not Out 0 Extras 0b 3lb 0nb 0pen 0w 3 Total (70.1 overs) 198 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-7 Campbell, 2-19 Brathwaite, 3-23 Hope, 4-37 Chase, 5-137 Blackwood, 6-138 Dowrich, 7-161 Brooks, 8-183 Holder, 9-192 Joseph, 10-198 Roach Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Stuart Broad 15 5 42 3 2.80 Chris Woakes 16 3 34 2 2.12 Sam Curran 8 3 30 1 3.75 Dom Bess 15.1 3 59 2 3.89 Ben Stokes 14.4 4 30 2 2.05 Joe Root 1.2 1 0 0 0.00 .................................... Umpire Michael Gough Umpire Richard Illingworth Video Richard Kettleborough Match Referee Brian Broad