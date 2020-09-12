UPDATE 7-Championship Results

Sep 12 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Birmingham City (1) 1 Brentford (0) 0 Wycombe Wanderers (0) 0 Rotherham United (0) 1 AFC Bournemouth (1) 3 Blackburn Rovers (1) 2 Barnsley (0) 0 Luton Town (0) 1 Bristol City (1) 2 Coventry City (1) 1 Cardiff City (0) 0 Sheffield Wednesday (2) 2 Derby County (0) 0 Reading (2) 2 Huddersfield Town (0) 0 Norwich City (0) 1 Millwall (0) 0 Stoke City (0) 0 Preston North End (0) 0 Swansea City (0) 1 Queens Park Rangers (0) 2 Nottingham Forest (0) 0