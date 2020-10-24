UPDATE 7-Championship Results

Oct 24 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Watford (1) 1 AFC Bournemouth (0) 1 Bristol City (0) 1 Swansea City (0) 1 Cardiff City (0) 1 Middlesbrough (1) 1 Coventry City (0) 0 Blackburn Rovers (1) 4 Huddersfield Town v Preston North End in play Millwall (1) 1 Barnsley (1) 1 Norwich City v Wycombe Wanderers in play Queens Park Rangers (0) 0 Birmingham City (0) 0 Reading (1) 3 Rotherham United (0) 0 Sheffield Wednesday (0) 0 Luton Town (0) 1 Stoke City v Brentford in play Tuesday, October 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Barnsley v Queens Park Rangers (2000/1900) Blackburn Rovers v Reading (2045/1945) Brentford v Norwich City (2045/1945) Middlesbrough v Coventry City (2045/1945) Swansea City v Stoke City (2045/1945) Wycombe Wanderers v Watford (2045/1945) Wednesday, October 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Preston North End v Millwall (2000/1900) AFC Bournemouth v Bristol City (2045/1945) Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town (2045/1945) Derby County v Cardiff City (2045/1945) Luton Town v Nottingham Forest (2045/1945) Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday (2045/1945)