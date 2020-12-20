UPDATE 7-Championship Results

Dec 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Norwich City (1) 2 Cardiff City (0) 0 Birmingham City (1) 1 Middlesbrough (2) 4 Brentford v Reading in play Huddersfield Town (2) 2 Watford (0) 0 Luton Town (0) 0 AFC Bournemouth (0) 0 Millwall v Nottingham Forest in play Rotherham United v Derby County postponed Sheffield Wednesday (0) 1 Coventry City (0) 0 Stoke City (1) 1 Blackburn Rovers (0) 0 Swansea City (1) 2 Barnsley (0) 0 Wycombe Wanderers (0) 1 Queens Park Rangers (1) 1