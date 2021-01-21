UPDATE 7-Championship Results

Jan 21 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Wednesday (start times are BST) Norwich City (1) 2 Bristol City (0) 0 Brentford (1) 1 Luton Town (0) 0 Cardiff City (0) 0 Queens Park Rangers (0) 1 Huddersfield Town (0) 0 Millwall (1) 1 Nottingham Forest (0) 1 Middlesbrough (1) 2 Birmingham City (0) 0 Preston North End (0) 1 Friday, January 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Stoke City v Watford (1945) Saturday, January 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Queens Park Rangers v Derby County (1500) Sunday, January 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Preston North End v Reading (1230) Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers (1500)