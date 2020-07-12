UPDATE 7-Championship Summaries

Jul 11 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Charlton Athletic (0) 0 Yellow card: Doughty 63, Cullen 70, Forster-Caskey 85, Phillips 90 Subs used: Williams 46 (Oshilaja), Doughty 46 (Morgan), Hemed 79 (McGeady), Forster-Caskey 84 (Pratley) Reading (1) 1 Scorers: G. Puşcaş 3pen Yellow card: Blackett 45, Osho 73, Baldock 77 Subs used: Obita 46 (Pelé), Baldock 56 (Puşcaş), Richards 61 (Olise), Moore 75 (Swift), Gunter 75 (Osho) Referee: Darren Bond ................................................................. Derby County (1) 1 Scorers: J. Knight 29 Yellow card: Knight 62 Subs used: Jozefzoon 80 (Knight), Whittaker 80 (Sibley), Shinnie 81 (Bird) Brentford (1) 3 Scorers: O. Watkins 3, S. Benrahma 49, S. Benrahma 64 Subs used: Žambůrek 70 (Dasilva), Jensen 70 (Nørgaard), Fosu 81 (Benrahma), Valencia 82 (Mbeumo), Thompson 90 (Henry) Referee: Tim Robinson ................................................................. Barnsley in play Wigan Athletic ................................................................. Blackburn Rovers (0) 1 Scorers: J. Rothwell 63 Yellow card: Travis 72, Lenihan 92 Subs used: Holtby 60 (Armstrong), Bennett 61 (Nyambe), Rothwell 61 (Samuel), Gallagher 61 (Johnson), Davenport 75 (Downing) West Bromwich Albion (1) 1 Scorers: F. Krovinović 41 Yellow card: Livermore 31, Ajayi 90 Subs used: Robson-Kanu 60 (Austin), Diangana 60 (Grosicki), Harper 69 (Livermore), Robinson 80 (Krovinović) Referee: Jarred Gillett ................................................................. Hull City (0) 0 Yellow card: Stewart 40, Honeyman 47 Subs used: Magennis 61 (Eaves), Batty 61 (Stewart), Lewis-Potter 69 (Bowler), Tafazolli 80 (MacDonald) Millwall (1) 1 Scorers: R. Leonard 2 Subs used: Skalák 66 (Bennett), Wallace 83 (Ferguson), Williams 83 (Mitchell), Thompson 91 (Wallace), Smith 92 (Bradshaw) Referee: Matt Donohue ................................................................. Middlesbrough (0) 1 Scorers: B. Assombalonga 82 Yellow card: Johnson 54 Subs used: Wing 46 (Saville), Tavernier 66 (Fletcher), Roberts 66 (Shotton), Coulson 77 (McNair), Clayton 83 (Howson) Bristol City (2) 3 Scorers: N. Wells 6, J. Paterson 42, N. Wells 79 Subs used: Watkins 82 (Diedhiou), O'Dowda 83 (Wells), Vyner 87 (Hunt), Á. Nagy 87 (Paterson) Referee: Darren England ................................................................. Preston North End in play Nottingham Forest ................................................................. Queens Park Rangers (0) 0 Yellow card: Ball 35 Subs used: Oteh 33 (Masterson), Clarke 60 (Ball), Chair 60 (Shodipo) Sheffield Wednesday (2) 3 Scorers: D. Iorfa 5, J. Windass 45+2, J. Murphy 78 Yellow card: Hunt 30, Odubajo 57 Subs used: Murphy 55 (da Cruz), Pelupessy 61 (Hunt), Shaw 75 (Lees), Nuhiu 75 (Windass) Referee: Oliver Langford ................................................................. Sunday, July 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) Stoke City v Birmingham City (1330/1230) Swansea City v Leeds United (1330/1230) Tuesday, July 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Fulham (1700/1600) Reading v Middlesbrough (1800/1700) Wigan Athletic v Hull City (1800/1700) Cardiff City v Derby County (1945/1845) Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers (1945/1845) Millwall v Blackburn Rovers (1945/1845) Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town (1945/1845) Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Preston North End (1700/1600) Bristol City v Stoke City (1700/1600) Birmingham City v Charlton Athletic (1800/1700) Nottingham Forest v Swansea City (1800/1700) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Barnsley (1700/1600)