UPDATE 7-Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 9 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2nd to play Frances Tiafoe (USA) (start 00:00) 1st won Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-3 6-1 6-2 2 Rafael Nadal (ESP) 1st to play Laslo Djere (SRB) (start 04:00) 3 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 2nd to play Dominik Koepfer (GER) (start 00:00) 1st won Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 7-6(2) 6-2 6-3 4 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 1st to play Vasek Pospisil (CAN) (start 04:00) 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 1st to play Gilles Simon (FRA) (start 10:00) 6 Alexander Zverev (GER) 2nd to play Maxime Cressy (USA) (start 00:00) 1st won Marcos Giron (USA) 6-7(8) 7-6(4) 6-3 6-2 7 Andrey Rublev (RUS) 1st to play Yannick Hanfmann (GER) (start 01:05) 8 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2nd to play Alexandre Muller (FRA) (start 00:00) 1st won Elias Ymer (SWE) 7-6(3) 6-4 2-6 6-2 9 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 1st to play Kevin Anderson (RSA) (start 08:00) 10 Gael Monfils (FRA) 1st lost Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-6 6-4 7-5 3-6 6-3 11 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2nd to play Bernard Tomic (AUS) (start 00:00) 1st won Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3-6 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4 12 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1st to play Radu Albot (MDA) (start 02:00) 13 David Goffin (BEL) 1st to play Alexei Popyrin (AUS) (start 02:00) 14 Milos Raonic (CAN) 2nd to play Corentin Moutet (FRA) (start 00:00) 1st won Federico Coria (ARG) 6-3 6-3 6-2 15 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2nd to play Jiri Vesely (CZE) (start 00:00) 1st won Kei Nishikori (JPN) 7-5 7-6(4) 6-2 16 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1st to play Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) (start 04:30) 17 Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2nd to play Marton Fucsovics (HUN) (start 00:00) 1st won Pedro Sousa (POR) 6-3 6-2 6-4 18 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2nd to play Alex Bolt (AUS) (start 00:00) 1st won Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-4 6-2 7-6(5) 19 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1st to play Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) (start 04:00) 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2nd to play James Duckworth (AUS) (start 00:00) 1st won Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (GER) 6-2 6-4 6-2 21 Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1st to play Tennys Sandgren (USA) (start 05:00) 22 Borna Coric (CRO) 1st to play Guido Pella (ARG) (start 00:05) 23 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 2nd to play Alexander Bublik (KAZ) (start 00:00) 1st won Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) 5-7 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-4 24 Casper Ruud (NOR) 1st to play Jordan Thompson (AUS) (start 06:30) 25 Benoit Paire (FRA) 1st lost Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 6-2 2-6 7-6(5) 7-5 26 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 1st to play Mikael Ymer (SWE) (start 00:05) 27 Taylor Fritz (USA) 2nd to play Reilly Opelka (USA) (start 00:00) 1st won Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 7-6(6) 3-6 6-2 7-6(6) 28 Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 1st to play Robin Haase (NED) (start 02:00) 29 Ugo Humbert (FRA) 2nd to play Nick Kyrgios (AUS) (start 00:00) 1st won Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) 6-3 6-4 6-7(3) 6-3 30 Daniel Evans (GBR) 1st to play Cameron Norrie (GBR) (start 06:30) 31 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 1st to play Sam Querrey (USA) (start 04:00) 32 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 2nd to play Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) (start 00:00) 1st won Dennis Novak (AUT) 6-2 6-4 7-6(2) (Note : all times are GMT)