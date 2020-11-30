UPDATE 7-Ligue 1 Summaries

Nov 29 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Ligue 1 on Sunday (start times are CET) Olympique Lyonnais (1) 3 Scorers: K. Toko Ekambi 22, Bruno Guimarães 49, M. Dembélé 66 Yellow card: Cornet 62, Dembélé 82 Subs used: Dembélé 61 (Kadewere), Diomande 71 (Marcelo), Cherki 71 (Depay), De Sciglio 72 (Cornet), Caqueret 82 (Bruno Guimarães) Reims (0) 0 Red card: Moreto Cassamã 32 Yellow card: Toure 14 Subs used: Zeneli 55 (Doumbia), Mbuku 55 (Dia), Sierhuis 72 (Toure), Drammeh 72 (Cafaro) Referee: Jérôme Miguelgorry ................................................................. Lens (1) 1 Scorers: A. Muinga 34 Yellow card: Medina 25, Sotoca 83 Subs used: Sylla 53 (Medina), Jean 62 (Haïdara), Ganago 63 (Muinga), Banza 75 (Fofana), Mauricio 75 (Kakuta) Angers SCO (1) 3 Scorers: Mathias Lage 22, S. Bahoken 49, P. Capelle 90+2 Yellow card: Manceau 52, Traoré 65 Subs used: Diony 68 (Bahoken), Boufal 68 (Cabot), Capelle 78 (Mangani), El Melali 79 (Mathias Lage), Bobichon 86 (Fulgini) Referee: Aurélien Petit ................................................................. Lorient (0) 0 Yellow card: Laporte 48, Le Fée 52 Subs used: Hamel 61 (Grbić), Lemoine 72 (Boisgard), Laurienté 72 (Wissa), Diarra 82 (Chalobah), Moffi 82 (Le Fée) Montpellier (0) 1 Scorers: P. Ņkuletić 79 Yellow card: Savanier 90 Missed penalty: T. Savanier 48 Subs used: Yun Il-Lok 67 (Mavididi), Oyongo 68 (Ristić), Dolly 78 (Mollet), Ņkuletić 78 (Laborde), Hilton 88 (Delort) Referee: Bastien Dechepy ................................................................. Metz (0) 0 Yellow card: Oukidja 32, Centonze 66 Subs used: Sarr 55 (Fofana), Yade 55 (Vágner), Ambrose 56 (Gueye), Maziz 73 (Angban), Leya 82 (Nguette) Brest (1) 2 Scorers: I. Cardona 12, J. Boye 64og Yellow card: Cardona 54 Subs used: Le Douaron 81 (Cardona), Battocchio 81 (Honorat), Charbonnier 90 (Faivre) Referee: Hakim Ben El Hadj Salem ................................................................. Monaco (1) 3 Scorers: S. Diop 19, Gelson Martins 75, K. Volland 77 Yellow card: Fofana 83 Subs used: Ben Yedder 61 (FÅbregas), Ballo 80 (Gelson Martins), Pellegri 80 (Volland), Matazo 83 (Fofana), Jovetić 83 (Diop) Nîmes (0) 0 Red card: Deaux 69 Yellow card: Denkey 4 Subs used: Duljević 47 (Denkey), Eliasson 46 (Fomba), Miguel 80 (Martinez) Referee: Antony Gautier ................................................................. Nice (0) 1 Scorers: A. Gouiri 80pen Yellow card: Danilo Barbosa 24, Gouiri 34, Boudaoui 57 Subs used: Trouillet 63 (Thuram-Ulien), Rony Lopes 63 (Boudaoui), Ndoye 70 (Claude Maurice), Ben Seghir 84 (Lotomba) Dijon (2) 3 Scorers: Mama Baldé 21, G. Ngonda 31, Mama Baldé 66 Yellow card: Ngonda 68, Diop 83, Konaté 93 Subs used: Assalé 66 (Ebimbe), Konaté 73 (Mama Baldé), Marié 85 (Chouiar) Referee: François Letexier ................................................................. Saint-Étienne (1) 1 Scorers: W. Khazri 33pen Yellow card: Neyou Noupa 16, Camara 38, Debuchy 52, Kolodziejczak 67 Subs used: Nordin 66 (Khazri), Boudebouz 74 (Hamouma), Sissoko 91 (Debuchy), Gourna-Douath 91 (Youssouf) Lille (0) 1 Scorers: J. Ikoné 65 Yellow card: Bradarić 28 Subs used: Yazıcı 68 (Ikoné), Bamba 68 (Lihadji), Reinildo 68 (Bradarić), Xeka 86 (André), David 86 (Luiz Araujo) Referee: Benoît Bastien ................................................................. Friday, December 4 fixtures (CET/GMT) Nîmes v Olympique Marseille (2100/2000)