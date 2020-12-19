UPDATE 7-NCAAB Results

Dec 19 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) GARDNER-WEBB 88 Virginia Military Keydets 77 Xavier Musketeers at DePaul Blue Demons postponed WESTERN MICHIGAN BRONCOS 76 Central Michigan Chippewas 61 GEORGIA STATE PANTHERS 122 Carver College Cougars 57 NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES 91 Greensboro College Pride 45 North Carolina-Wilmington 80 NORFOLK STATE SPARTANS 72 Seahawks APPALACHIAN STATE 77 Columbia College (MO) 41 MOUNTAINEERS Cougars NIAGARA PURPLE EAGLES 68 Fairfield Stags 51 SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SALUKIS 62 North Dakota Fighting 50 Hawks HOWARD BISON 81 Hampton Pirates 76 Canisius Golden Griffins at Siena Saints postponed Brigham Young Cougars 72 SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS 62 MONMOUTH HAWKS 78 St. Peter's Peacocks 76 MONTANA GRIZZLIES 78 Dickinson State Blue Hawks 51 Mount St. Mary's at Saint Joseph's Hawks cancelled Mountaineers COASTAL CAROLINA 86 Alice Lloyd College Eagles 63 CHANTICLEERS Richmond Spiders 75 LOYOLA (IL) RAMBLERS 73 PRESBYTERIAN BLUE HOSE 62 South Carolina State 56 Bulldogs Bowling Green Falcons 85 ROBERT MORRIS COLONIALS 65 Thomas College Terriers at Stetson Hatters cancelled Drake Bulldogs 75 SOUTH DAKOTA COYOTES 57 SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 69 MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES 65 Tennessee Tech Golden at Tennessee Volunteers (19:00) Eagles Iona Gaels at Rider Broncs (19:00) Florida A&M Rattlers at Georgia Tech Yellow (19:00) Jackets Western Carolina at Charleston Cougars (19:00) Catamounts Webber International at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (19:00) Warriors Northwestern State Demons at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (19:00) McNeese State Cowboys at Austin Peay Governors cancelled Georgia Southwestern at Jacksonville State (19:00) Hurricanes Gamecocks Davidson Wildcats at Rhode Island Rams (19:00) Belmont Bruins at Tennessee State Tigers (19:00) Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' at Virginia Commonwealth Rams cancelled Cajuns Virginia-Wise Highland at East Tennessee State postponed Cavaliers Buccaneers Chicago State Cougars at Northern Illinois Huskies (19:00) Vermont Catamounts at Massachusetts Lowell postponed Emporia State Hornets at Wichita State Shockers (19:00) Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at Southeast Missouri State (19:30) Redhawks LSU-Shreveport Pilots at Stephen F. Austin cancelled Lumberjacks Champion Baptist College at Arkansas-Little Rock (19:30) Trojans Prairie View A&M Panthers at Missouri Tigers cancelled Idaho Vandals at Utah Utes (21:00) Montana State Bobcats at Washington State Cougars (21:00) Iowa State Cyclones at West Virginia Mountaineers (21:00) Santa Clara Broncos at San Jose State Spartans (21:00) SAGU American Indian at Southern Utah Thunderbirds cancelled College Warriors Eastern Washington Eagles at Northern Arizona (21:05) Lumberjacks Air Force Falcons at Nevada Wolf Pack (22:00) Weber State Wildcats at Portland State Vikings (22:05)