UPDATE 7-NCAAB Results

Dec 5 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Duquesne Dukes at Winthrop Eagles cancelled UNC Greensboro Spartans at Louisville Cardinals cancelled George Mason Patriots at Maryland Terrapins cancelled Bryant University Bulldogs at Quinnipiac Bobcats cancelled STONY BROOK SEAWOLVES 72 Fairfield Stags 69 (OT) CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS 93 Kennesaw State Owls 58 Campbell Fighting Camels at Gardner-Webb postponed MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS 83 Detroit Mercy Titans 76 Florida A&M Rattlers at South Florida Bulls cancelled Westmont Warriors at Pacific Tigers cancelled TULSA GOLDEN HURRICANE 79 Texas-Arlington Mavericks 64 CALIFORNIA BAPTIST LANCERS 83 Southeastern Louisiana 66 Lions VIRGINIA CAVALIERS 71 Kent State Golden Flashes 64 (OT) HARTFORD HAWKS 80 Central Connecticut State 65 Blue Devils Arkansas-Little Rock at Western Kentucky cancelled Trojans Hilltoppers Georgia State Panthers 76 CHARLOTTE 49ERS 65 MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES 67 Wisconsin Badgers 65 Toledo Rockets 91 EASTERN MICHIGAN EAGLES 74 DUKE BLUE DEVILS 76 Bellarmine Knights 54 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS 68 Valparaiso Crusaders 61 UT-RIO GRANDE VALLEY 91 Our Lady of the Lake 68 VAQUEROS University Memphis Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels cancelled Marshall Thundering Herd at Akron Zips postponed Colorado State Rams at San Diego State Aztecs postponed Tennessee Volunteers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish cancelled Rhode Island Rams at Boston College Eagles cancelled Northeastern Huskies at Maine Black Bears cancelled New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos postponed UT-SAN ANTONIO ROADRUNNERS 91 Sul Ross State Lobos 62 UC DAVIS AGGIES 95 William Jessup Warriors 62 FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 74 Jacksonville State 70 GOLDEN PANTHERS Gamecocks Saint Joseph's Hawks at Bradley Braves postponed AUSTIN PEAY GOVERNORS 102 Carver College Cougars 38 NORTHERN IOWA PANTHERS 98 St. Ambrose Fighting Bees 53 GEORGIA BULLDOGS 98 Jacksonville Dolphins 65 Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Delaware State Hornets postponed STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 86 McNeese State Cowboys 76 LUMBERJACKS MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS 69 North Texas Mean Green 63 ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES 115 Crowley's Ridge College 49 Pioneers South Dakota State 88 BRADLEY BRAVES 84 Jackrabbits Arlington Baptist Patriots at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (20:00) MEMPHIS TIGERS 85 Central Arkansas Bears 68 MIAMI (FL) HURRICANES 82 Stetson Hatters 60 AUBURN TIGERS 90 South Alabama Jaguars 81 Oregon Ducks 83 SETON HALL PIRATES 70 TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS 80 Troy Trojans 46 MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS 76 North Dakota Fighting 67 Hawks LOYOLA MARYMOUNT LIONS 85 Long Beach State 49ers 61