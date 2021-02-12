UPDATE 7-NHL Standings

Feb 12 (Stats Perform) - Standings from the NHL games on Thursday East Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Boston Bruins 9 1 2 39 26 20 2. Philadelphia Flyers 8 3 2 46 41 18 3. Washington Capitals 6 3 3 44 45 15 4. New York Islanders 5 4 3 28 31 13 5. Pittsburgh Penguins 6 5 1 37 44 13 6. New York Rangers 4 5 3 31 33 11 7. New Jersey Devils 4 3 2 23 26 10 8. Buffalo Sabres 4 4 2 30 32 10 West Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Vegas Golden Knights 8 2 1 37 27 17 2. St. Louis Blues 7 4 2 43 43 16 3. Colorado Avalanche 7 3 1 38 24 15 4. Anaheim Ducks 6 6 3 30 39 15 5. Arizona Coyotes 6 5 1 34 33 13 6. Minnesota Wild 6 5 0 30 30 12 7. San Jose Sharks 5 5 1 32 40 11 8. Los Angeles Kings 3 6 3 34 42 9 North Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Toronto Maple Leafs 11 2 1 52 36 23 2. Montreal Canadiens 8 4 2 50 38 18 3. Edmonton Oilers 9 7 0 55 52 18 4. Winnipeg Jets 8 4 1 46 36 17 5. Calgary Flames 6 5 1 36 33 13 6. Vancouver Canucks 6 10 0 50 63 12 7. Ottawa Senators 2 12 1 32 63 5 Central Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Tampa Bay Lightning 9 2 1 44 25 19 2. Florida Panthers 8 1 2 37 30 18 3. Columbus Blue Jackets 7 5 3 45 50 17 4. Carolina Hurricanes 8 3 0 39 30 16 5. Chicago Blackhawks 6 5 4 44 47 16 6. Dallas Stars 5 3 3 37 30 13 7. Nashville Predators 6 8 0 34 48 12 8. Detroit Red Wings 3 10 2 29 49 8 Saturday, February 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston Bruins at New York Rangers (1900/0000) St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes (2100/0200) Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres (1300/1800) Ottawa Senators at Winnipeg Jets (1500/2000) Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (1600/2100) Sunday, February 14 schedules (EST/GMT) Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers (1900/0000) Boston Bruins at New York Islanders (1900/0000) New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers (1900/0000) Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (1900/0000) St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes (2000/0100) Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks (2000/0100) Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars (2000/0100) Detroit Red Wings at Nashville Predators (2000/0100) Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings (2200/0300) Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks (2200/0300) Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins (1500/2000) Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers (1800/2300) Monday, February 15 schedules (EST/GMT) Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights (1900/0000) St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes (1600/2100) Tuesday, February 16 schedules (EST/GMT) New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins (1900/0000) New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres (1900/0000) Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes (1900/0000) Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning (1900/0000) Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs (1900/0000) Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings (1930/0030) Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (2030/0130) Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers (2100/0200) Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks (2200/0300) Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks (2230/0330) Wednesday, February 17 schedules (EST/GMT) New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres (1900/0000) New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers (1900/0000) Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins (1900/0000) Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (2030/0130) Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings (2200/0300) Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights (2200/0300) Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes (1700/2200)