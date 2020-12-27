UPDATE 7-Premier League Summaries

Dec 26 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Leicester City (1) 2 Scorers: H. Barnes 31, A. Tuanzebe 85og Yellow card: Maddison 54, Ndidi 89 Subs used: Ayoze Pérez 81 (Albrighton) Manchester United (1) 2 Scorers: M. Rashford 23, Bruno Fernandes 79 Yellow card: Bruno Fernandes 46 Subs used: Pogba 54 (James), Tuanzebe 66 (Lindelöf), Cavani 75 (Martial) Referee: Mike Dean ................................................................. Aston Villa (1) 3 Scorers: B. Traoré 5, K. Hause 66, A. El Ghazi 76 Yellow card: Mings 39, Mings 45 (2nd), Grealish 46 Subs used: Konsa 49 (Traoré), Ahmed El Mohamady 86 (El Ghazi), Ramsey 91 (Douglas Luiz) Crystal Palace (0) 0 Yellow card: Zaha 39, Milivojević 56, Ward 68, Eze 83 Subs used: Riedewald 69 (Milivojević), Batshuayi 75 (McArthur), Townsend 82 (Schlupp) Referee: Anthony Taylor ................................................................. Fulham (0) 0 Yellow card: De Cordova-Reid 38, Zambo Anguissa 75 Subs used: Mitrović 83 (De Cordova-Reid), Kebano 90 (Lookman) Southampton (0) 0 Subs used: Nlundulu 92 (Long), Djenepo 93 (Armstrong) Referee: Darren England ................................................................. Arsenal (2) 3 Scorers: A. Lacazette 34pen, G. Xhaka 44, B. Saka 56 Yellow card: Pablo Marí 16, Tierney 83 Subs used: Willock 65 (Smith Rowe), Pépé 71 (Martinelli), Mustafi 92 (Lacazette) Chelsea (0) 1 Scorers: T. Abraham 85 Yellow card: Thiago Silva 73 Missed penalty: Jorginho 91 Subs used: Jorginho 46 (Kovačić), Hudson-Odoi 46 (Werner), Havertz 74 (Kanté) Referee: Michael Oliver ................................................................. Manchester City in play Newcastle United ................................................................. Sheffield United in play Everton ................................................................. Sunday, December 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Burnley (1200) West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1415) Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1630) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur (1915) Monday, December 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v Leicester City (1500) Chelsea v Aston Villa (1730) Everton v Manchester City (2000) Tuesday, December 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (1800) Burnley v Sheffield United (1800) Southampton v West Ham United (1800) West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United (1800) Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (2000) Wednesday, December 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham (1800) Newcastle United v Liverpool (2000)