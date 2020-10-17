UPDATE 7-Teacher knifed to death in France after showing class cartoons of Prophet Mohammad

* Teacher showed his pupils cartoons of Prophet Mohammad

* Victim was beheaded in street: police source

* President Macron calls attack Islamist terror (Recasts, adds president's comments)

By Tangi Salaün and Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A man knifed to death a middle school history teacher in France who had shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad that Muslims consider to be blasphemous, French officials said on Friday.

The attacker was shot dead by a police patrol a few streets away from the scene of the attack late on Friday afternoon, in a residential suburb north-west of Paris.

"One of our fellow citizens was assassinated today because he was teaching, he was teaching pupils about freedom of expression," French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters at the scene of the attack.

"Our compatriot was flagrantly attacked, was the victim of an Islamist terrorist attack," Macron said.

The incident carried echoes of the attack five years ago on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. It published caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed, unleashing divisions that are still casting a pall over French society.

The victim of Friday's attack sustained multiple knife wounds to the neck, according to a police representative. One law enforcement source said the teacher had been beheaded in the attack.

French broadcaster BFMTV reported that the suspected attacker was 18 years old and born in Moscow.

A police source said that witnesses had heard the attacker shout "Allahu Akbar", or "God is Greatest". A police spokesman said that information was being checked.

The attack took place in the street in front of the middle school where the victim worked, in the suburb of Conflans Sainte-Honorine.

CIVICS LESSON

According to French media reports, the teacher who was killed had earlier this month shown pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad as part of a civics lesson dealing with freedom of expression.

A Twitter thread posted on Oct. 9 contained a video of a man who said his daughter, a Muslim, was one of the pupils in the class, and that she was shocked and upset by the teacher's actions.

The man in the video urged Twitter users to complain to the authorities and get the teacher removed from his post. Reuters was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the video.

France has over the past years seen a series of violent attacks by Islamist militants, including the 2015 Charlie Hebdo killings, and bombings and shootings in November 2015 at the Bataclan theatre and sites around Paris that killed 130 people.

Less than a month ago, a man originally from Pakistan used a meat cleaver to attack and wound two people who were on a cigarette break outside the offices where Charlie Hebdo was based at the time of the 2015 attack.

The issue of the cartoons was revived last month when Charlie Hebdo decided to re-publish them to coincide with the start of the trial of accomplices in the 2015 attack.

Al-Qaeda, the militant Islamist group that claimed responsibility for those killings, threatened to attack Charlie Hebdo again after it republished the cartoons.

The magazine said last month it published to assert its right to freedom of expression, and to show it would not be cowed into silence by violent attacks. That stance was backed by many prominent French politicians and public figures.

Reacting to Friday's attack outside the school, Charlie Hebdo wrote on its Twitter account: "Intolerance has crossed a new threshold and does not seem to give ground to anything in imposing its terror on our country." (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Toby Chopra and Rosalba O'Brien)