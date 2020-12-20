UPDATE 7-World Cup-Engelberg Summaries

Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Engelberg on Sunday. Men's Individual - Large Hill on Sunday Rnk Bib Name Team Points 1 32 Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes Canada 146.90 2 6 Cene Prevc Slovenia 139.70 3 31 Michael Hayböck Austria 133.70 4 30 Klemens Muranka Poland 131.70 5 8 Domen Prevc Slovenia 131.40 6 11 Niko Kytösaho Finland 131.20 7 29 Daniel-André Tande Norway 130.00 8 26 Antti Aalto Finland 129.60 9 7 Viktor Polášek Czech Republic 127.90 10 17 Gregor Schlierenzauer Austria 126.90 11 12 Matthew Soukup Canada 124.20 12 1 Cestmír Kožíšek Czech Republic 123.50 13 20 Manuel Fettner Austria 122.60 14 27 Artti Aigro Estonia 122.40 15 23 Naoki Nakamura Japan 122.30 16 9 Andreas Wellinger Germany 120.50 17 35 Peter Prevc Slovenia 120.30 18 4 David Siegel Germany 119.70 19 34 Evgeniy Klimov Russia 119.20 20 33 Junshiro Kobayashi Japan 118.20 21 28 Philipp Aschenwald Austria 117.30 22 37 Severin Freund Germany 114.30 23 10 Rok Justin Slovenia 114.10 24 19 Danil Sadreev Russia 111.50 25 22 Tilen Bartol Slovenia 110.10 26 25 Dominik Peter Switzerland 107.70 27 24 Daiki Ito Japan 107.20 28 38 Aleksander Zniszczol Poland 104.30 29 36 Thomas Lackner Austria 98.80 30 21 Giovanni Bresadola Italy 89.10