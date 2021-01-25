UPDATE 7-World Cup-Kitzbuhel Summaries

Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Kitzbuhel Kitzbühel on Sunday. Men's Super G on Monday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 5 Vincent Kriechmayr Austria 1:12.58 2 3 Marco Odermatt Switzerland 1:12.70 +0.12 3 9 Matthias Mayer Austria 1:13.13 +0.55 4 2 Christof Innerhofer Italy 1:13.17 +0.59 5 1 Christian Walder Austria 1:13.28 +0.70 6 10 Loïc Meillard Switzerland 1:13.99 +1.41 7 12 Romed Baumann Germany 1:14.10 +1.52 8 11 Alexis Pinturault France 1:14.14 +1.56 9 4 Johan Clarey France 1:14.28 +1.70 10 8 Max Franz Austria 1:14.60 +2.02 11 6 Gino Caviezel Switzerland 1:14.62 +2.04 - 7 Kjetil Jansrud Norway DNF .. 13 Andreas Sander Germany +0.00 .. 14 Blaise Giezendanner France +0.00 .. 15 Travis Ganong United States +0.00 .. 16 Emanuele Buzzi Italy +0.00 .. 17 Dominik Paris Italy +0.00 .. 18 Hannes Reichelt Austria +0.00 .. 19 Beat Feuz Switzerland +0.00 .. 20 Nils Allègre France +0.00 .. 21 Daniel Danklmaier Austria +0.00 .. 22 Stefan Rogentin Switzerland +0.00 .. 23 Miha Hrobat Slovenia +0.00 .. 24 Brice Roger France +0.00 .. 25 Josef Ferstl Germany +0.00 .. 26 Simon Jocher Germany +0.00 .. 27 Gilles Roulin Switzerland +0.00 .. 28 James Crawford Canada +0.00 .. 29 Adrien Théaux France +0.00 .. 30 Boštjan Kline Slovenia +0.00 .. 31 Raphael Haaser Austria +0.00 .. 32 Stefan Babinsky Austria +0.00 .. 33 Ralph Weber Switzerland +0.00 .. 34 Martin Cater Slovenia +0.00 .. 35 Felix Monsén Sweden +0.00 .. 36 Brodie Seger Canada +0.00 .. 37 Roy Piccard France +0.00 .. 38 Bryce Bennett United States +0.00 .. 39 Daniel Hemetsberger Austria +0.00 .. 40 Dominik Schwaiger Germany +0.00 .. 41 Florian Schieder Italy +0.00 .. 42 Nils Mani Switzerland +0.00 .. 43 Jeffrey Read Canada +0.00 .. 44 Matteo Marsaglia Italy +0.00 .. 45 Davide Cazzaniga Italy +0.00 .. 46 Jared Goldberg United States +0.00 .. 47 Manuel Schmid Germany +0.00 .. 48 Henrik Roea Norway +0.00 .. 49 Jack Gower Great Britain +0.00 .. 50 Matthieu Bailet France +0.00