UPDATE 8-Championship Results

Oct 31 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Bristol City (1) 1 Norwich City (3) 3 AFC Bournemouth (0) 1 Derby County (1) 1 Barnsley (1) 1 Watford (0) 0 Luton Town (0) 0 Brentford (2) 3 Middlesbrough (0) 1 Nottingham Forest (0) 0 Millwall (0) 0 Huddersfield Town (1) 3 Preston North End (1) 1 Birmingham City (1) 2 Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City in play Stoke City (1) 1 Rotherham United (0) 0 Swansea City (1) 2 Blackburn Rovers (0) 0 Wycombe Wanderers (1) 1 Sheffield Wednesday (0) 0 Tuesday, November 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Swansea City (1900) Huddersfield Town v Bristol City (1900) Norwich City v Millwall (1900) Sheffield Wednesday v AFC Bournemouth (1900) Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough (1945) Cardiff City v Barnsley (1945) Wednesday, November 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Reading v Preston North End (1900) Watford v Stoke City (1900) Birmingham City v Wycombe Wanderers (1945) Derby County v Queens Park Rangers (1945) Nottingham Forest v Coventry City (1945) Rotherham United v Luton Town (1945)