UPDATE 8-Championship Summaries

Oct 24 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Watford (1) 1 Scorers: S. Perica 12 Yellow card: Garner 25, Cleverley 56, Chalobah 97 Subs used: Capoue 46 (Garner), Domingos Quina 64 (Cleverley), João Pedro 82 (Perica) AFC Bournemouth (0) 1 Scorers: C. Mepham 90+5 Yellow card: Kelly 2, Diego Rico 64 Subs used: Solanke 18 (Lerma), Stanislas 73 (Groeneveld), Rodrigo Riquelme 85 (Diego Rico) Referee: Tim Robinson ................................................................. Bristol City (0) 1 Scorers: N. Wells 83pen Yellow card: Wells 89 Subs used: O'Dowda 65 (Weimann), Diedhiou 73 (Sessegnon), Wells 78 (Moore) Swansea City (0) 1 Scorers: J. Lowe 51 Yellow card: Smith 32, Roberts 80, Fulton 81, Grimes 83, Ayew 87 Subs used: Gyökeres 77 (Lowe) Referee: Oliver Langford ................................................................. Cardiff City (0) 1 Scorers: S. Ojo 70 Yellow card: Moore 28 Subs used: Glatzel 63 (Murphy), Bacuna 67 (Osei-Tutu), Hoilett 86 (Ojo) Middlesbrough (1) 1 Scorers: G. Saville 36 Subs used: Assombalonga 66 (Akpom), Spence 77 (Johnson) Referee: John Brooks ................................................................. Coventry City (0) 0 Red card: Rose 14 Yellow card: Sheaf 74 Subs used: Biamou 60 (Godden), Pask 61 (McCallum), Kastaneer 77 (O'Hare) Blackburn Rovers (1) 4 Scorers: A. Armstrong 15pen, A. Armstrong 49, H. Elliott 62, S. Gallagher 88 Yellow card: Douglas 20, Armstrong 51 Subs used: Bell 61 (Douglas), Gallagher 64 (Armstrong), Buckley 68 (Trybull) Referee: Darren England ................................................................. Huddersfield Town in play Preston North End ................................................................. Millwall (1) 1 Scorers: J. Cooper 45+2 Subs used: Zohorè 67 (Mahoney), Woods 76 (Williams), Thompson 83 (Bennett) Barnsley (1) 1 Scorers: A. Mowatt 44 Yellow card: Helik 17, Brittain 51 Subs used: Kane 58 (Elliot Simões), Thomas 67 (James), Palmer 73 (Mowatt) Referee: Andy Davies ................................................................. Norwich City in play Wycombe Wanderers ................................................................. Queens Park Rangers (0) 0 Yellow card: Dickie 18 Subs used: Hamalainen 30 (Wallace), Ball 68 (Dykes), Willock 69 (Adomah) Birmingham City (0) 0 Subs used: Jutkiewicz 63 (Leko), Iván Sánchez 76 (Hogan) Referee: Simon Hooper ................................................................. Reading (1) 3 Scorers: Y. Meïté 41, Y. Meïté 79, Lucas João 90+3pen Subs used: Lucas João 66 (Puşcaş), Olise 66 (Ejaria), Mcintyre 80 (Alfa Semedo) Rotherham United (0) 0 Yellow card: Wood 90, Ihiekwe 93 Subs used: Hirst 62 (Lindsay), Olosunde 64 (Jozefzoon), Ladapo 71 (Harding) Referee: Matt Donohue ................................................................. Sheffield Wednesday (0) 0 Red card: van Aken 71 Yellow card: Odubajo 60 Subs used: Windass 65 (Paterson), Börner 75 (Marriott), Rhodes 80 (Pelupessy) Luton Town (0) 1 Scorers: P. Ruddock 74 Yellow card: Cranie 91 Subs used: LuaLua 69 (Lee), Tunnicliffe 92 (Morrell) Referee: Geoff Eltringham ................................................................. Stoke City (2) 3 Scorers: S. Fletcher 9, J. McClean 35, T. Campbell 59 Yellow card: Fletcher 81, Oakley-Boothe 88 Subs used: Tymon 73 (Campbell), Vokes 81 (Fletcher), Oakley-Boothe 87 (Brown) Brentford (0) 2 Scorers: M. Forss 70, M. Forss 90+1 Yellow card: Toney 40 Subs used: Mbeumo 46 (Ghoddos), Jensen 46 (Sørensen), Forss 63 (Janelt) Referee: Keith Stroud ................................................................. Tuesday, October 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Barnsley v Queens Park Rangers (2000/1900) Blackburn Rovers v Reading (2045/1945) Brentford v Norwich City (2045/1945) Middlesbrough v Coventry City (2045/1945) Swansea City v Stoke City (2045/1945) Wycombe Wanderers v Watford (2045/1945) Wednesday, October 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Preston North End v Millwall (2000/1900) AFC Bournemouth v Bristol City (2045/1945) Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town (2045/1945) Derby County v Cardiff City (2045/1945) Luton Town v Nottingham Forest (2045/1945) Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday (2045/1945)