UPDATE 8-FA Cup Summaries

Nov 29 (OPTA) - Summaries for the FA Cup on Sunday (start times are BST) 2nd Round ................................................................. Stevenage (0) 7 Scorers: E. List 79 Yellow card: Hutton 64, Newton 98, Vincelot 115 Subs used: Read 67 (Iontton), List 72 (Marsh), Vincelot 88 (Carter), Smith 97 (Oteh) Hull City (0) 6 Scorers: T. Eaves 52pen Yellow card: Slater 69 Subs used: Lewis-Potter 60 (Mayer), Chadwick 79 (Scott), Fleming 82 (de Wijs), Jones 90 (Samuelsen) At full time: 1-1 After extra time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 6-5 Referee: Samuel Allison Stevenage win 7-6 on penalties ................................................................. AFC Wimbledon (1) 1 Scorers: J. Pigott 22 Yellow card: Rudoni 94 Subs used: Longman 62 (Palmer), Rudoni 71 (Chislett), Alexander 82 (McLoughlin) Crawley Town (1) 2 Scorers: A. Nadesan 30, M. Watters 50 Yellow card: Powell 48 Subs used: Frost 76 (Tsaroulla), Ashford 88 (Watters) Referee: Rob Lewis ................................................................. Stockport County (1) 3 Scorers: J. Rooney 41pen, A. Palmer 76, C. Jennings 100 Subs used: Minihan 46 (Croasdale), Bennett 75 (Thomas), Williams 75 (Kitching), Maynard 105 (Jennings) Yeovil Town (1) 2 Scorers: M. Warburton 2, L. Wilkinson 70 Yellow card: Bradley 51, Wilkinson 112 Subs used: Leadbitter 56 (Bradley), Murphy 78 (Dagnall), Rogers 90 (Duffus), Smith 99 (Warburton) At full time: 2-2 After extra time: 3-2 Referee: Thomas Bramall ................................................................. Shrewsbury Town (0) 1 Scorers: D. Udoh 108 Red card: Pierre 81 Yellow card: Goss 67, Cummings 122 Subs used: Golbourne 46 (Ebanks-Landell), Millar 57 (Edwards), Udoh 79 (Goss), Cummings 90 (Whalley) Oxford City (0) 0 Red card: Roberts 81 Yellow card: Owusu 38, Fleet 63, Hall 105 Subs used: Benyon 60 (Owusu), Matsuzaka 75 (Gerring), Bradbury 95 (McEachran), Bancroft 103 (Coyle) At full time: 0-0 After extra time: 1-0 Referee: Chris Pollard ................................................................. Mansfield Town in play Dagenham & Redbridge ................................................................. Carlisle United (0) 1 Scorers: J. Mellish 78 Yellow card: Kayode 43 Subs used: Alessandra 70 (Touré), Dixon 70 (Riley), Reilly 90 (Dixon) Doncaster Rovers (2) 2 Scorers: B. Whiteman 32, B. Whiteman 40 Subs used: Eyenga-Lokilo 52 (Amos), Madger Antonio 63 (Richards), John-Jules 75 (Sims) Referee: Scott Oldham ................................................................. Barnet (0) 0 Subs used: Faal 57 (Petrasso), Vasiliou 80 (Fonguck) Milton Keynes Dons (0) 1 Scorers: C. Jerome 82 Yellow card: Freeman 13 Subs used: Sørensen 14 (Houghton), Fraser 67 (Surman), Jerome 67 (Freeman) Referee: Ben Toner ................................................................. Bristol Rovers (4) 6 Scorers: J. Daly 29, J. Hare 38, L. Leahy 44pen, E. Öztümer 45+2, L. Leahy 53pen, S. Nicholson 59 Subs used: Kilgour 63 (Ehmer), Westbrooke 63 (Nicholson), Harries 78 (Liddle) Darlington (0) 0 Yellow card: Rivers 52, Hatfield 69 Subs used: O'Neill 46 (Reid), Holness 63 (Charman), Hudson 87 (Hatfield) Referee: Brett Huxtable ................................................................. Marine (0) 1 Scorers: N. Cummins 120 Yellow card: Cummins 44, Hmami 86, Devine 96 Subs used: Devine 46 (Doyle), Wignall 104 (Hmami), Strickland 108 (Davies), Hughes 122 (Touray) Havant & Waterlooville (0) 0 Yellow card: Deacon 30, Diarra 36, Clifford 58, Read 76, Straker 84, Straker 88 (2nd), Wright 110, Taylor 119 Subs used: Widdrington 60 (Clifford), Iaciofano 72 (Robson), Sinclair 81 (Gomis), McLennan 90 (Widdrington) At full time: 0-0 After extra time: 1-0 Referee: Ross Joyce ................................................................. Monday, November 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Canvey Island v Boreham Wood (1945)