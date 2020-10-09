UPDATE 8-Friendlies Summaries

Oct 9 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Friendlies on Thursday (start times are GMT) Friendlies 1 ................................................................. Uzbekistan (0) 1 Scorers: E. Shomurodov 53 Yellow card: Tukhtakhujaev 77 Subs used: Erkinov 46 (Yakhshibaev), Khalmukhamedov 46 (Alidjanov), Shukurov 57 (Turayev), Golban 57 (Ashurmatov), Alibaev 57 (Abror Ismailov), Sergeev 77 (Shomurodov) Iran (1) 2 Scorers: S. Azmoun 44, M. Taremi 51pen Yellow card: Azmoun 85 Subs used: Karimi 65 (Amiri), Noorafkan 65 (Hajsafi), Rezaei 71 (Taremi), Nemati 71 (Nourollahi), Ghoddos 75 (Gholizadeh), Ghaedi 75 (Azmoun) Attendance: 907 Referee: Jasur Muxtarov ................................................................. South Africa (1) 1 Scorers: L. Singh 18 Yellow card: Mvala 11 Subs used: Foster 52 (Erasmus), Madisha 59 (Lebusa), Mokoena 66 (Sithebe), Goss 73 (Williams), Hlanti 73 (Phete) Namibia (0) 1 Scorers: A. Iimbondi 55 Yellow card: Fredericks 57, Handura 82 Subs used: Kambindu 46 (Isaak), Kamatuka 63 (Gurirab), Heita 83 (Handura), Papama 85 (Fredericks) Referee: Norman Matemera ................................................................. Russia (0) 1 Scorers: A. Sobolev 90+1 Yellow card: Kuzyaev 85 Subs used: Sobolev 46 (Dzyuba), Zobnin 46 (Ozdoev), Cheryshev 61 (Fernandes), Ionov 61 (Mostovoy), Bakaev 74 (Miranchuk), Kuzyaev 74 (Gazinskiy) Sweden (1) 2 Scorers: A. Isak 21, M. Johansson 72 Yellow card: Olsson 91 Subs used: Olsson 46 (Larsson), Johansson 46 (Krafth), Quaison 64 (Isak), Martin Olsson 72 (Bengtsson), Claesson 77 (Sema) Referee: Halis Özkahya ................................................................. Belgium (0) 1 Scorers: M. Batshuayi 53 Yellow card: Saelemaekers 63, Dendoncker 64, Bornauw 86 Subs used: Verschaeren 68 (Trossard), Benteke 68 (Batshuayi), Origi 68 (Doku), Van Crombrugge 77 (Mignolet), Bornauw 78 (Vanheusden), Kayembe 89 (Castagne) Côte d'Ivoire (0) 1 Scorers: F. Kessié 87pen Yellow card: Serey Dié 22 Subs used: Kossounou 70 (Bailly), Maïga 73 (Serey Dié), Kouamé 74 (Gradel), Akpro 90 (Pépé) Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük ................................................................. England (1) 3 Scorers: D. Calvert-Lewin 26, C. Coady 53, D. Ings 63 Subs used: Mount 58 (Calvert-Lewin), James 58 (Trippier), Mings 58 (Gomez), Ward-Prowse 76 (Winks), Barnes 76 (Grealish), Maitland-Niles 76 (Saka) Wales (0) 0 Yellow card: Roberts 42, Ampadu 57, Levitt 61 Subs used: Williams 40 (Moore), Levitt 46 (Morrell), Cabango 46 (Rodon), Vaulks 62 (Ampadu), Smith 73 (Williams), Gunter 73 (Roberts) Referee: Bobby Madden ................................................................. Saturday, October 10 fixtures (GMT) Cape Verde Islands v Guinea (1400) Honduras v Nicaragua (2300) Sunday, October 11 fixtures (GMT) Malawi v Zimbabwe Costa Rica v Panama (0200) South Africa v Zambia (1300) Tanzania v Burundi (1300) Gabon v Benin (1730) Monday, October 12 fixtures (GMT) Madagascar v Burkina Faso UAE v Uzbekistan Togo v Sudan (1400) Ghana v Qatar (1530) Tuesday, October 13 fixtures (GMT) Gambia v Guinea Mali v Iran (1400) Japan v Côte d'Ivoire (1445) Morocco v Congo DR (1800) Nigeria v Tunisia (1830) Senegal v Mauritania (1900) Mexico v Algeria (1900) Wednesday, October 14 fixtures (GMT) Costa Rica v Panama (0200)