UPDATE 8-MLB Results

Sep 6 (Stats Perform) - Results from the MLB games on Saturday (home team in CAPS) ATHLETICS 8 Padres 4 SD 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 - 4 OAK 2 2 0 0 0 3 1 0 X - 8 Cardinals 4 CUBS 2 STL 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 - 4 CHC 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 2 Marlins 7 RAYS 3 MIA 0 0 0 4 1 0 2 0 0 - 7 TB 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 - 3 White Sox 5 ROYALS 3 CWS 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 - 5 KC 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 - 3 ANGELS 10 Astros 9 HOU 0 1 3 0 2 0 3 - 9 LAA 1 0 2 1 2 1 3 - 10 TWINS 4 Tigers 3 DET 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 - 3 MIN 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 - 4 METS 5 Phillies 1 PHI 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 NYM 0 0 2 1 1 1 0 0 X - 5 ORIOLES 6 Yankees 1 NYY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 BAL 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 0 X - 6