UPDATE 8-MLS Summaries

Sep 3 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Wednesday (start times are EST) Atlanta United (0) 0 Yellow card: Walkes 41, Mulraney 87, Damm 92 Subs used: Mulraney 62 (Hyndman), Wolff 63 (Barco), Damm 77 (Lennon), Bello 83 (Castillo) Inter Miami (0) 0 Yellow card: Chapman 30, González Pírez 53, Sweat 92 Subs used: Trapp 73 (Chapman), Robinson 73 (Morgan), Pellegrini 81 (Shea) Referee: Guido Gonzalez ................................................................. Cincinnati (0) 0 Yellow card: Deplagne 96 Subs used: Kubo 63 (de Jong), Cruz 63 (Regattin), Gutman 76 (Garza), Stanko 86 (Medunjanin) Chicago Fire (0) 0 Yellow card: Bornstein 97 Subs used: Mihailovic 62 (Herbers), Collier 62 (Frankowski), Bornstein 62 (Navarro), Omsberg 92 (Pineda) Referee: Marcos de Oliveira ................................................................. Columbus Crew (0) 1 Scorers: L. Zelarayán 55 Yellow card: Mensah 52 Subs used: Etienne 70 (Mokhtar), Adi 80 (Zardes), Alashe 90 (Zelarayán) Philadelphia Union (0) 0 Yellow card: Jamiro 42, Bedoya 54 Subs used: Creavalle 62 (Bedoya), Ilsinho 62 (Aaronson), Wooten 75 (Sergio Santos), Real 75 (Mbaizo), Fontana 88 (José Martínez) Referee: Robert Sibiga ................................................................. New York RB (0) 0 Yellow card: Amro Tarek 88 Subs used: Mines 65 (Fernandez), Jörgensen 66 (Barlow), Amro Tarek 67 (Long), Cásseres 71 (Davis), Valot 79 (Royer) DC United (0) 1 Scorers: E. Sorga 90+8 Yellow card: Brillant 8, Abu 51 Subs used: Fisher 72 (Paredes), Nyeman 78 (Abu), Sorga 90 (Kamara), Yow 91 (Segura) Referee: Nima Saghafi ................................................................. Houston Dynamo (1) 3 Scorers: C. Quintero 28, A. Lassiter 65, A. Lassiter 70 Yellow card: Struna 78, Zahibo 90 Subs used: Lassiter 55 (Ramírez), Elis 55 (Hansen), Ó. García 74 (Quintero), Zahibo 82 (Vera), Lemoine 82 (Rodríguez) Minnesota United (0) 0 Yellow card: Boxall 84 Subs used: Amarilla 59 (Toye), Finlay 59 (Lod), Molino 60 (Edwards), Reynoso 71 (Greguš), Hayes 72 (Hairston) Referee: Allen Chapman ................................................................. New England (0) 0 Yellow card: Bunbury 40, Rowe 76 Subs used: Büttner 46 (Jones), Fagúndez 46 (Polster), Buchanan 56 (McNamara), Manneh 68 (Bye), Buksa 72 (Bunbury) New York City (0) 2 Scorers: M. Mancienne 60og, Heber 72 Yellow card: Parks 33, Callens 84 Subs used: Medina 64 (Moralez), Castellanos 73 (Heber), Mitriță 73 (Mackay-Steven), Acevedo 87 (Sands), Scally 87 (Tinnerholm) Referee: Armando Villarreal ................................................................. Sporting KC in play Dallas ................................................................. Nashville SC (0) 1 Scorers: R. Leal 47 Subs used: Ríos 64 (Badji), Danladi 71 (Muyl), Accam 72 (Leal), Anunga 90 (Mukhtar) Orlando City (1) 1 Scorers: B. Michel 17 Subs used: Mueller 53 (Robinho), Perea 53 (Oriol Rosell), Akindele 54 (Dike), Méndez 61 (Pereyra), Smith 73 (Michel) Referee: Jair Marrufo ................................................................. Real Salt Lake in play Seattle Sounders ................................................................. Portland Timbers (22:30) LA Galaxy ................................................................. Los Angeles (23:00) SJ Earthquakes ................................................................. Saturday, September 5 fixtures (EST/GMT) Houston Dynamo v Sporting KC (2000/0000) Orlando City v Atlanta United (2000/0000) Vancouver Whitecaps v Toronto (2130/0130) SJ Earthquakes v Colorado Rapids (2230/0230) Sunday, September 6 fixtures (EST/GMT) DC United v New York City (1900/2300) New York RB v Philadelphia Union (1900/2300) Chicago Fire v New England (1930/2330) Columbus Crew v Cincinnati (1930/2330) Minnesota United v Real Salt Lake (2000/0000) Inter Miami v Nashville SC (2000/0000) Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (2200/0200) LA Galaxy v Los Angeles (2230/0230)