UPDATE 8-NCAAB Results

Dec 23 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES 78 Maine Black Bears 62 INDIANA STATE SYCAMORES 72 Southeast Missouri State 66 Redhawks Howard Bison at Mount St. Mary's cancelled Mountaineers Jackson State Tigers at North Alabama Lions cancelled Stony Brook Seawolves at Fordham Rams cancelled LOYOLA (IL) RAMBLERS 92 St. Francis (IL) 55 Chicago State Cougars at Iowa State Cyclones cancelled LIBERTY FLAMES 108 Alcorn State Braves 65 Northern Arizona 68 DENVER PIONEERS 65 Lumberjacks Siena Saints at Drexel Dragons postponed Mercer Bears 81 KENNESAW STATE OWLS 71 Hofstra Pride 76 RICHMOND SPIDERS 71 Washington Adventist Shock at Morgan State Bears cancelled VIRGINIA CAVALIERS 76 William & Mary Tribe 40 Charlotte 49ers 66 GEORGE WASHINGTON 65 COLONIALS TOLEDO ROCKETS 78 Northern Illinois Huskies 55 Ball State Cardinals 76 WESTERN MICHIGAN BRONCOS 68 AKRON ZIPS 90 Ohio Bobcats 70 AUBURN TIGERS 67 Appalachian State 53 Mountaineers Niagara Purple Eagles 70 ALBANY GREAT DANES 65 CITADEL BULLDOGS 94 Presbyterian Blue Hose 82 Chattanooga Mocs 66 TENNESSEE STATE TIGERS 63 Vermont Catamounts 62 MASSACHUSETTS LOWELL 53 PORTLAND PILOTS 62 Montana State Bobcats 59 Fairleigh Dickinson 69 FAIRFIELD STAGS 65 Knights EAST CAROLINA PIRATES 68 Tulane Green Wave 58 Sacred Heart Pioneers 86 WAGNER SEAHAWKS 85 NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS 69 Idaho State Bengals 64 VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH RAMS 82 James Madison Dukes 81 Buffalo Bulls at St. Bonaventure cancelled UCF KNIGHTS 75 Cincinnati Bearcats 70 Central Connecticut State at Binghamton Bearcats cancelled Blue Devils OLE MISS REBELS 90 Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks 43 Pacific Tigers at Cal State Northridge cancelled Matadors ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS 85 Abilene Christian Wildcats 72 CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS 70 Seattle Redhawks 65 Hampton Pirates at Charleston Southern (18:00) Buccaneers North Carolina-Asheville at Marshall Thundering Herd (18:00) Bulldogs UNC Greensboro Spartans at North Carolina A&T Aggies (18:00) Wichita State Shockers at South Florida Bulls (19:00) La Salle Explorers at Maryland Terrapins (19:00) Tennessee Tech Golden at Western Kentucky (19:00) Eagles Hilltoppers Virginia Wesleyan Blue at Old Dominion Monarchs (19:00) Marlins Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers (19:00) Montana Grizzlies at Arizona Wildcats (19:00) High Point Panthers at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (19:00) Texas Tech Red Raiders at Oklahoma Sooners (19:00) Georgia Southern Eagles at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (19:00) James Madison Dukes at Florida Gators postponed North Carolina Tar Heels at North Carolina State (19:00) Wolfpack Vanderbilt Commodores at Davidson Wildcats (19:00) Howard Payne Yellow at Texas-Arlington Mavericks (19:00) Jackets Bradley Braves at Missouri Tigers (19:00) Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers (19:00) Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Syracuse Orange postponed Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis cancelled Lamar Cardinals at UT-San Antonio Roadrunners (19:00) Northeastern Huskies at Georgia Bulldogs (19:00) North Dakota Fighting at Drake Bulldogs (19:00) Hawks Bellarmine Knights at Middle Tennessee Blue cancelled Raiders East Tennessee State at Alabama Crimson Tide (19:30) Buccaneers Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (19:30) Temple Owls at Houston Cougars (20:00) Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes (21:00) Saint Mary's Gaels at San Diego State Aztecs (21:00) Portland State Vikings at Oregon State Beavers (21:00) West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas Jayhawks (21:00) Utah Utes at Arizona State Sun Devils postponed North Dakota State Bison at TCU Horned Frogs (21:00) Saint Katherine College at UC San Diego Tritons (21:00) Firebirds Northwestern State Demons at Gonzaga Bulldogs (21:00) UNLV Rebels at Wyoming Cowboys postponed Colorado Buffaloes at Grand Canyon Antelopes (23:00)