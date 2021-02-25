UPDATE 8-NCAAB Results

Feb 25 (Stats Perform) - Results from the NCAAB games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS) Illinois at Nebraska postponed BALL STATE 90 Kent State 71 SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 73 Alabama A&M 57 Clemson 60 WAKE FOREST 39 North Carolina A&T 79 NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 63 St. Bonaventure 56 DAVIDSON 53 ALCORN STATE 68 Alabama State 59 Hampton 74 LONGWOOD 68 NORFOLK STATE 86 Delaware State 55 GEORGE MASON 63 George Washington 58 RADFORD 74 Mount Aloysius 51 Charleston Southern at USC Upstate postponed Wichita State at SMU postponed