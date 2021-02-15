UPDATE 8-NCAAB Results

Feb 14 (Stats Perform) - Results from the NCAAB games on Sunday (home team in CAPS) Delaware at Drexel postponed VERMONT 61 Stony Brook 57 Elon 66 CHARLESTON 55 UNCW at William & Mary postponed TOWSON 68 Northeastern 57 Michigan 67 WISCONSIN 59 CINCINNATI 69 UCF 68 Houston at Memphis postponed JAMES MADISON 74 Hofstra 70 Tulane 62 SOUTH FLORIDA 59 Norfolk State 68 MORGAN STATE 65 HARTFORD 75 NJIT 61 SMU at Wichita State postponed North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State postponed North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State postponed San Jose State at Nevada postponed Grambling State at Prairie View A&M postponed West Virginia at Baylor postponed