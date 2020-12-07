UPDATE 8-World Cup-Santa Caterina Summaries

Dec 7 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Santa Caterina on Sunday. Men's Giant Slalom on Monday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 7 Marco Odermatt Switzerland 1:04.03 2 3 Leif Kristian Norway 1:04.22 +0.19 Nestvold-Haugen 3 6 Alexis Pinturault France 1:04.27 +0.24 4 1 Tommy Ford United States 1:04.46 +0.43 5 4 Henrik Kristoffersen Norway 1:04.63 +0.60 6 10 Gino Caviezel Switzerland 1:04.71 +0.68 7 14 Loïc Meillard Switzerland 1:04.79 +0.76 .. 15 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Norway 1:04.79 +0.76 9 11 Mathieu Faivre France 1:04.84 +0.81 10 5 Žan Kranjec Slovenia 1:04.88 +0.85 .. 17 Alexander Schmid Germany 1:04.88 +0.85 12 21 Thibaut Favrot France 1:04.95 +0.92 13 13 Luca De Aliprandini Italy 1:04.96 +0.93 14 12 Lucas Braathen Norway 1:05.08 +1.05 15 20 Roland Leitinger Austria 1:05.15 +1.12 16 22 Stefan Luitz Germany 1:05.16 +1.13 17 18 Erik Read Canada 1:05.17 +1.14 18 2 Filip Zubcic Croatia 1:05.28 +1.25 19 16 Marco Schwarz Austria 1:05.41 +1.38 20 8 Victor Muffat-Jeandet France 1:05.84 +1.81 21 19 Cyprien Sarrazin France 1:05.93 +1.90 22 9 Ted Ligety United States 1:06.24 +2.21 - 23 Justin Murisier Switzerland +0.00 .. 24 Trevor Philp Canada +0.00 .. 25 Ryan Cochran-Siegle United States +0.00 .. 26 Adam Žampa Slovakia +0.00 .. 27 Giovanni Borsotti Italy +0.00 .. 28 Manuel Feller Austria +0.00 .. 29 Rasmus Windingstad Norway +0.00 .. 30 Cédric Noger Switzerland +0.00 .. 31 Vincent Kriechmayr Austria +0.00 .. 32 Kjetil Jansrud Norway +0.00 .. 33 Daniel Yule Switzerland +0.00 .. 34 Clément Noël France +0.00 .. 35 Fabian Wilkens Solheim Norway +0.00 .. 36 Riccardo Tonetti Italy +0.00 .. 37 Stefan Brennsteiner Austria +0.00 .. 38 Roberto Nani Italy +0.00 .. 39 Ivan Kuznetsov Russia +0.00 .. 40 River Radamus United States +0.00 .. 41 Daniele Sette Switzerland +0.00 .. 42 Atle Lie McGrath Norway +0.00 .. 43 Magnus Walch Austria +0.00 .. 44 Maarten Meiners Netherlands +0.00 .. 45 Remy Falgoux France +0.00 .. 46 Sam Maes Belgium +0.00 .. 47 Hannes Zingerle Italy +0.00 .. 48 Seigo Kato Japan +0.00 .. 49 Aleksandr Andrienko Russia +0.00 .. 50 Bridger Gile United States +0.00 .. 51 Semyel Bissig Switzerland +0.00 .. 52 Patrick Veisten Norway +0.00 .. 53 Riley Seger Canada +0.00 .. 54 Ņtefan Hadalin Slovenia +0.00 .. 55 Raphael Haaser Austria +0.00 .. 56 Samu Torsti Finland +0.00 .. 57 Daniele Sorio Italy +0.00 .. 58 Stefano Baruffaldi Italy +0.00 .. 59 Kryštof Krýzl Czech Republic +0.00 .. 60 Mattias Rönngren Sweden +0.00 .. 61 Alex Hofer Italy +0.00 .. 62 Dries Van den Broecke Belgium +0.00 .. 63 Adrian Pertl Austria +0.00 .. 64 Julian Rauchfuss Germany +0.00 .. 65 Albert Ortega Spain +0.00 .. 66 Andreas Žampa Slovakia +0.00 .. 67 Charles Raposo Great Britain +0.00 .. 68 Kristoffer Jakobsen Sweden +0.00 .. 69 Cristian Javier Simari Argentina +0.00 Birkner