UPDATE 85-Coupe de France Summaries

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Coupe de France on Sunday (start times are CET) 8th Round ................................................................. Saint-Omer (0) 0 Subs used: Vangrevelynghe 65 (Mélis), Perrault 74 (D'Ambrosio), Hénaux 87 (Evrard), Muller 87 (Gourouli) Gazélec Ajaccio (0) 1 Subs used: Goguey 60 (Pereira Lage), Gameiro 60 (Camara), Gyebohao 70 (Durimel), Daury 78 (Pélican), Guerbert 78 (Penneteau) Referee: Alexandre Mercier ................................................................. Feurs (0) 3 Subs used: Sisse 14 (Coulibaly), Oukala 50 (Diouf), Ebouki Dikoume 74 (Thimonier), Larue 74 (Lornage) Le Puy Foot (0) 4 Subs used: Joseph 67 (Fadiaga), Labissiere 73 (Trabelsi), Coulibaly 84 (Boujedra) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 3-4 Referee: Aurélien Saunier Le Puy Foot win 4-3 on penalties ................................................................. Rumilly Vallières (3) 5 Saint-Priest (1) 1 ................................................................. Montagnarde (1) 1 Dinan Léhon (0) 0 Yellow card: Benakli 35, Jacquemin 75 Subs used: Bazin 46 (Boittin), Amiche 46 (Benakli), Brault 78 (Houssou), Beauverger 83 (Lucas) Referee: Maxime Jamet ................................................................. Saint-Colomban Locminé (0) 0 Guichen (0) 1 ................................................................. Saint-Meziery (0) 0 Sedan (3) 5 ................................................................. Amnéville (0) 4 Yellow card: Pignatone 24, Pignatone 33 (2nd) Subs used: Baradji 60 (Maurice), Martin 81 (Boussena) Prix-lès-Mézières (0) 5 Yellow card: Sacko 22, Dezothez 40, Bamba 86 Subs used: Houlot 46 (Dezothez), Thioune 62 (El Goudounl), Dufour 75 (Lamine), Casado 81 (Marbeuhan) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 4-5 Referee: Geoffrey Kubler Prix-lès-Mézières win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys (0) 4 Yellow card: Guilbert 4, Lourme 26, Paniez 82 Amiens AC (0) 2 Yellow card: Rosso 17, Jeno 45, Ngoma 79 Subs used: Ettaibi 81 (Samb), Ramla 81 (Kwinta) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 4-2 Referee: Valentin Cardon OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys win 4-2 on penalties ................................................................. Loon-Plage (1) 4 Scorers: A. Milliot 25 Yellow card: Laouar 62, Terrier 85 Subs used: De Meyer 69 (Prohouly), Minebois 76 (Milliot) Arras (1) 3 Scorers: D. Steppé 45 Yellow card: Ouapieu Turbant 23, Tourtelot 40 Subs used: Cissé 46 (Tourtelot) At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 3-2 Referee: Charlie Sorel Loon-Plage win 4-3 on penalties ................................................................. Steenvoorde (0) 2 Beauvais (0) 4 ................................................................. Fabrègues (1) 4 Scorers: M. Ouabi 18, M. Ouabi 46, M. Ouabi 70pen, V. Lopez 84 Yellow card: Belhadj 73 Subs used: Minatchy 64 (Poujol), Benlefki 75 (Yagousseti), Edmilson Vaz 85 (Scotté), Lopez 85 (Ouabi), Cheranti 85 (Weyders) Castelnau Le Crès (0) 1 Scorers: W. Diouf 75 Red card: Lind 90 Yellow card: Diouf 57, Irigoyemborde 68 Subs used: Verdier 53 (Chirac), Irigoyemborde 58 (Antech), Toiliha 71 (Navarria), Riga 71 (Kanga) Referee: Gaetan Martin ................................................................. Mérignac-Arlac (1) 1 Scorers: L. Beddouri 29 Stade Poitevin (1) 4 Referee: Lakhdar El Bedoui ................................................................. Saint-Brice (0) 2 Drancy JA (0) 0 ................................................................. Racing Besançon (0) 0 Red card: Fejoz 5 Yellow card: Enza-Yamissi 83 Subs used: Chi 16 (M'Changama) Mâcon (1) 1 Referee: Florian Mathieu ................................................................. Louhans-Cuiseaux (0) 0 Yellow card: Gaye 47 Subs used: Billemaz 60 (Bentabet), Diagne 60 (Etoughe), Roussey 73 (Gaye), Jean 86 (Demdoum) Fleury 91 (1) 1 Scorers: B. Touré 30 Yellow card: Gamiette 14, Mangonzo 20, Sorin Cucu 43 Subs used: Sanches 67 (Laïfa), Vouama 67 (Randriambololona), Sylla 77 (Touré), Gros 88 (Petrilli) Referee: Yohan Gagnant ................................................................. Gonfreville (0) 0 Yellow card: Camara 50 Subs used: Abdelkader 64 (Diallo), Doro 64 (Kerchouche), Diallo 77 (Camara), Camara 82 (Mankour) Châteaubriant (0) 2 Scorers: S. Soumano 61, D. Vernet 67 Yellow card: Fayolle 53 Subs used: Touré 36 (Mendy), Poissonneau 74 (Nunge), Naïs 85 (Dafé) Referee: Cyril Dell Angela ................................................................. 7th Round ................................................................. Élan de Gorges (0) 2 Sablé (0) 3 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 2-3 Referee: Thomas Rocaboy Sablé win 3-2 on penalties ................................................................. 8th Round ................................................................. Chamalières (0) 6 Andrézieux (1) 4 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 5-3 Chamalières win 6-4 on penalties ................................................................. Soleil Bischheim (0) 0 Schiltigheim (0) 1 ................................................................. Haguenau (0) 6 Saint-Louis Neuweg (1) 7 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 4-5 Saint-Louis Neuweg win 7-6 on penalties ................................................................. Athlético Marseille (0) 3 Aubagne (0) 4 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 3-4 Aubagne win 4-3 on penalties ................................................................. Lège-Cap-Ferret (1) 1 Aviron Bayonnais (0) 0 ................................................................. St Liguaire Niort (0) 0 Yellow card: Doumbia 14, Sow 28, Thévenet 38, Morillon 67, Doumbia 77 (2nd) Subs used: Chatelier 60 (El Nounou), Benhamou 60 (Denépoux-Batard), Renaud 88 (Simon) Olympique d'Alès (1) 2 Scorers: L. Franco 27, O. El Bakkal 90 Yellow card: Peyrard 48, Sbai 52, Aidoud 57, El Bakkal 67, Djabou 75 Subs used: Balmy 72 (Aidoud), Saci Boulbrachene 72 (El Hamri) Referee: Bastien Leray ................................................................. St Clément Montferrier (0) 0 Yellow card: Allaoui 63, Bouida 78 Subs used: Moreira 55 (Spaeth), Sanchez 86 (Allaoui), Saidi 86 (Bouida) Canet Roussillon (0) 2 Scorers: R. Pioton 70, L. Gasparotto 75 Yellow card: Vercruysse 32, Ouadoudi 91 Subs used: Ouadoudi 58 (Diouane), Diarra 71 (Vie), Atlan 86 (Vercruysse), Sagna 86 (Gasparotto) Referee: Jordane Lomi ................................................................. Tuesday, February 16 fixtures (CET/GMT) Saint-Malo v Stade Briochin (1330/1230) Créteil v -tba- (1330/1230) -tba- v Saumur (1330/1230) Les Herbiers v -tba- (1330/1230)