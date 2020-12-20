UPDATE 9-Championship Summaries

Dec 19 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Norwich City (1) 2 Scorers: E. Buendía 27, T. Cantwell 70 Subs used: Stiepermann 81 (Vrančić), Dowell 84 (Buendía), Tettey 92 (Aarons), Hugill 92 (Pukki) Cardiff City (0) 0 Yellow card: Nelson 54, Ojo 57, Bacuna 82, Wilson 95 Subs used: Hoilett 66 (Pack), Harris 77 (Ojo) Attendance: 2,000 Referee: Tim Robinson ................................................................. Birmingham City (1) 1 Scorers: M. Colin 15 Subs used: Kieftenbeld 46 (San José), Ņunjić 46 (Clayton), Jutkiewicz 61 (Jon Toral), Leko 62 (Iván Sánchez), Gardner 62 (Jérémie Bela) Middlesbrough (2) 4 Scorers: B. Assombalonga 27, G. Saville 31, N. Etheridge 56og, L. Wing 82 Subs used: Spence 75 (Johnson), Akpom 83 (Assombalonga) Referee: Steve Martin ................................................................. Brentford (3) 3 Scorers: M. Jensen 11, B. Mbeumo 23, B. Mbeumo 29 Yellow card: Jensen 46, Janelt 94 Subs used: Thompson 46 (Henry), Ghoddos 64 (Mbeumo), Marcondes 65 (Dasilva), Forss 78 (Sergi Canós) Reading (0) 1 Scorers: S. Aluko 64 Yellow card: Baldock 53 Subs used: Aluko 61 (Alfa Semedo) Referee: Keith Stroud ................................................................. Huddersfield Town (2) 2 Scorers: F. Campbell 9, E. Capoue 32og Yellow card: Schofield 21, Bacuna 87 Subs used: Pritchard 63 (Eiting), Rowe 81 (Mbenza), Diakhaby 90 (Bacuna) Watford (0) 0 Yellow card: Wilmot 34 Subs used: Sierralta 30 (Troost-Ekong), Perica 67 (Capoue), Marc Navarro 77 (Ngakia), Masina 77 (Wilmot) Referee: Leigh Doughty ................................................................. Luton Town (0) 0 Yellow card: Dewsbury-Hall 82 Subs used: Cornick 71 (Hylton), Nombe 88 (Collins), Pearson 91 (Potts) AFC Bournemouth (0) 0 Yellow card: Lerma 67 Subs used: Surridge 56 (Stanislas), Diego Rico 57 (Billing), Rodrigo Riquelme 69 (Brooks) Referee: Dean Whitestone ................................................................. Millwall (0) 1 Scorers: T. Bradshaw 47 Yellow card: Leonard 14, Romeo 16 Subs used: Parrott 72 (Bradshaw), Smith 72 (Bennett), Skalák 84 (Böðvarsson), Thompson 90 (Williams), Burey 90 (Wallace) Nottingham Forest (0) 1 Scorers: A. Mighten 49 Yellow card: Cafú 14, Yuri Ribeiro 20, Sow 28, Ameobi 59 Subs used: Taylor 69 (Grabban), Knockaert 74 (Mighten) Referee: Oliver Langford ................................................................. Rotherham United postponed Derby County ................................................................. Sheffield Wednesday (0) 1 Scorers: T. Lees 67 Yellow card: Pelupessy 50, Reach 79 Subs used: Rhodes 64 (Shaw), van Aken 83 (Bannan), Kachunga 93 (Windass) Coventry City (0) 0 Yellow card: Østigård 66 Subs used: Bakayoko 42 (Walker), Da Costa 72 (Dabo), Godden 73 (Biamou), Giles 73 (Østigård), Kastaneer 83 (Sheaf) Referee: John Brooks ................................................................. Stoke City (1) 1 Scorers: N. Powell 6 Yellow card: Chester 36 Subs used: Oakley-Boothe 65 (Powell), McClean 66 (Brown), Vokes 74 (Fletcher), Thompson 75 (Ince) Blackburn Rovers (0) 0 Subs used: Downing 64 (Trybull), Butterworth 64 (Holtby), Dolan 65 (Gallagher), Buckley 78 (Nyambe), Chapman 85 (Rothwell) Referee: David Webb ................................................................. Swansea City (1) 2 Scorers: J. Lowe 2, V. Adeboyejo 66og Yellow card: Roberts 94 Barnsley (0) 0 Yellow card: Walton 29 Subs used: Thomas 57 (Chaplin), Miller 57 (Frieser), Adeboyejo 57 (Woodrow), Palmer 71 (James), Kane 82 (Mowatt) Referee: Andy Davies ................................................................. Wycombe Wanderers (0) 1 Scorers: A. Mehmeti 88 Yellow card: Jacobson 51, Allsop 86 Subs used: Onyedinma 66 (McCleary), Ikpeazu 76 (Kashket), Mehmeti 76 (Freeman) Queens Park Rangers (1) 1 Scorers: J. McCarthy 28og Yellow card: Hamalainen 92 Subs used: Willock 76 (Carroll), Bonne 81 (Chair) Referee: Gavin Ward .................................................................