UPDATE 9-Ligue 1 Summaries

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Ligue 1 on Sunday (start times are CET) Bordeaux (2) 2 Scorers: Hwang Ui-jo 8, Hwang Ui-jo 11 Yellow card: Koscielny 67 Subs used: de Préville 61 (Kalu), Lacoux 61 (Ben Arfa), Poundjé 81 (Oudin), Traore 81 (Hwang Ui-jo) Angers SCO (1) 1 Scorers: A. Fulgini 39 Yellow card: Amadou 32, Boufal 74 Subs used: Mangani 65 (Amadou), Cabot 65 (Thioub), Diony 66 (Bahoken), Boufal 73 (Capelle), Mathias Lage 90 (Coulibaly) Referee: Florent Batta ................................................................. Dijon (0) 1 Scorers: S. Coulibaly 63 Yellow card: Ngonda 54 Subs used: Assalé 59 (Ebimbe), Konaté 59 (Celina), Diop 73 (Lautoa), Chouiar 74 (Sammaritano) Strasbourg (0) 1 Scorers: L. Ajorque 51 Subs used: Bellegarde 68 (Chahiri), Zohi 78 (Diallo), Carole 90 (Caci), Liénard 90 (Thomasson), Koné 90 (Sissoko) Referee: Jérôme Brisard ................................................................. Metz (1) 2 Scorers: A. Leya 35, F. Boulaya 90+4 Yellow card: Vágner 29, Sarr 85, Boulaya 89 Subs used: Ambrose 64 (Leya), Gueye 64 (Vágner), Fofana 78 (Angban) Nantes (0) 0 Yellow card: Coco 66 Subs used: Simon 46 (Muani), Bamba 76 (Blas), Emond 88 (Touré) Referee: Jérôme Miguelgorry ................................................................. Nîmes postponed Lorient ................................................................. Reims (1) 1 Scorers: N. Mbuku 40 Yellow card: Cafaro 70, Faes 76, Abdelhamid 84 Subs used: Kutesa 68 (Doumbia), Toure 81 (Dia) Brest (0) 0 Subs used: Cardona 58 (Philippoteaux), Charbonnier 72 (Mounié), Jean Lucas 72 (Lasne) Referee: Johan Hamel ................................................................. Rennes (0) 0 Yellow card: Nzonzi 22, Grenier 40 Subs used: Del Castillo 57 (Truffert), Hunou 78 (Camavinga), Dalbert Henrique 87 (Maouassa) Lille (1) 1 Scorers: J. David 16 Yellow card: Çelik 34, André 92 Subs used: Ikoné 62 (Luiz Araujo), Weah 75 (Yazıcı), Tiago Djaló 89 (Çelik), Renato Sanches 89 (David) Referee: Eric Wattellier ................................................................. Saint-Étienne (0) 0 Yellow card: Kolodziejczak 54, Hamouma 74, Bouanga 84 Subs used: Nordin 46 (Sissoko), Bouanga 46 (Gabard), Sow 69 (Trauco), Aouchiche 69 (Abi), Youssouf 76 (Neyou Noupa) Olympique Lyonnais (2) 5 Scorers: T. Kadewere 16, Marcelo 36, Marcelo 59, T. Kadewere 68, M. Depay 82 Yellow card: Bruno Guimarães 23 Subs used: Slimani 85 (Kadewere), Cherki 86 (Toko Ekambi), Diomande 86 (Thiago Mendes), Bard 89 (Dubois), Gusto 90 (Bruno Guimarães) Referee: Benoît Bastien ................................................................. Friday, January 29 fixtures (CET/GMT) Olympique Lyonnais v Bordeaux (2100/2000)