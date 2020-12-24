UPDATE 9-NCAAB Results

Dec 24 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH 81 Bellarmine Knights 70 NORTH CAROLINA-WILMINGTON 87 Delaware State Hornets 63 SEAHAWKS Bryant University Bulldogs at Albany Great Danes cancelled Texas Southern Tigers at USC Trojans cancelled N.J.I.T. Highlanders 81 RIDER BRONCS 66 Utah Valley Wolverines at Air Force Falcons postponed UCLA Bruins at Oregon Ducks postponed CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS 66 Xavier Musketeers 61 Santa Clara Broncos at Oregon State Beavers cancelled Idaho State Bengals 71 NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS 56 Southeastern Louisiana 77 GRAMBLING TIGERS 70 Lions Tarleton State Texans at Pepperdine Waves cancelled GEORGE MASON PATRIOTS 70 Towson Tigers 65 OHIO STATE BUCKEYES 80 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 68 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS 80 South Carolina Upstate 60 Spartans WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS 62 Northwestern State Demons 52 SETON HALL PIRATES 78 Georgetown Hoyas 67 Cal State Bakersfield 79 PEPPERDINE WAVES 51 Roadrunners BUTLER BULLDOGS 70 Providence Friars 64 Paul Quinn Tigers at Texas A&M-CC Islanders cancelled Illinois Fighting Illini 98 PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS 81 Villanova Wildcats at Marquette Golden Eagles (19:00) Southwestern Christian at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (19:00) University Weber State Wildcats at Brigham Young Cougars (19:00) Saint Katherine College at UC San Diego Tritons (19:00) Firebirds South Carolina State at South Carolina Gamecocks cancelled Bulldogs Coppin State Eagles at Iona Gaels (19:00) Georgia Tech Yellow at UAB Blazers cancelled Jackets UMKC Kangaroos at Saint Louis Billikens (20:00) Northwestern Wildcats at Indiana Hoosiers (20:30) San Jose State Spartans at Utah State Aggies (21:00) Western Illinois at DePaul Blue Demons (21:00) Leathernecks Bethesda Flames at Santa Clara Broncos (21:00) New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos (22:00)