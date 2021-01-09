UPDATE 9-NCAAB Results

Jan 9 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) MILWAUKEE PANTHERS 94 IUPUI Jaguars 70 Robert Morris Colonials at IUPUI Jaguars cancelled Detroit Mercy Titans at Milwaukee Panthers cancelled QUINNIPIAC BOBCATS 84 Manhattan Jaspers 79 (OT) LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY 71 St. Francis (PA) Red Flash 58 SHARKS ST. FRANCIS (NY) TERRIERS 67 Mount St. Mary's 55 Mountaineers Sacred Heart Pioneers 68 MERRIMACK WARRIORS 62 Rider Broncs 76 NIAGARA PURPLE EAGLES 70 BRYANT UNIVERSITY BULLDOGS 76 Central Connecticut State 64 Blue Devils GREEN BAY PHOENIX 84 Oakland Golden Grizzlies 81 (OT) Arkansas State Red Wolves at Texas State Bobcats postponed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Liberty Flames postponed APPALACHIAN STATE 66 Georgia Southern Eagles 63 MOUNTAINEERS Charlotte 49ers at Marshall Thundering Herd postponed South Alabama Jaguars at Coastal Carolina (18:00) Chanticleers TOLEDO ROCKETS 95 Ohio Bobcats 78 Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan State Spartans (19:00) North Carolina Central at Florida A&M Rattlers postponed Eagles Northern Kentucky at Cleveland State Vikings (19:00) Cal State Northridge at UC San Diego Tritons cancelled Matadors Youngstown State Penguins at Wright State Raiders (19:00) Navy Midshipmen at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds postponed North Florida Ospreys at Jacksonville Dolphins (19:00) Lipscomb Bisons 77 BELLARMINE KNIGHTS 72 Kennesaw State Owls at North Florida Ospreys postponed Stetson Hatters 86 NORTH ALABAMA LIONS 77 Texas-Arlington Mavericks 77 LOUISIANA-MONROE WARHAWKS 64 Florida International 68 MIDDLE TENNESSEE BLUE 55 Golden Panthers RAIDERS Hawaii Warriors at UC Riverside Highlanders (19:00) UC Davis Aggies at UC Irvine Anteaters cancelled Florida Atlantic Owls at Old Dominion Monarchs (19:00) Illinois-Chicago Flames at Purdue Fort Wayne (19:00) Mastodons Winthrop Eagles at High Point Panthers postponed UT-Rio Grande Valley at Chicago State Cougars cancelled Vaqueros Towson Tigers at Elon Phoenix postponed North Texas Mean Green at UT-San Antonio Roadrunners (19:00) Georgia State Panthers at Troy Trojans (19:00) Arkansas-Little Rock at Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' (19:00) Trojans Cajuns San Diego Toreros at Pacific Tigers postponed Maryland-Eastern Shore at Norfolk State Spartans cancelled Hawks Stony Brook Seawolves at Albany Great Danes postponed Southern Miss Golden at UAB Blazers (19:30) Eagles Air Force Falcons at Boise State Broncos (20:00) Kennesaw State Owls at Liberty Flames (20:00) Long Beach State 49ers at Cal State Fullerton Titans (20:00) South Dakota Coyotes at UMKC Kangaroos (20:00) Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Western Kentucky (20:00) Hilltoppers Grand Canyon Antelopes at Tarleton State Texans (20:00) California Baptist Lancers at Utah Valley Wolverines (20:00) Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks at North Dakota State Bison (20:30) Western Illinois at South Dakota State (20:30) Leathernecks Jackrabbits North Dakota Fighting at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (20:30) Hawks Rice Owls at UTEP Miners (21:00) San Jose State Spartans at Fresno State Bulldogs (21:00) Marquette Golden Eagles at Villanova Wildcats postponed Dayton Flyers at Davidson Wildcats (21:00) New Mexico State Aggies at Dixie State Trailblazers cancelled Cal Poly Mustangs at Cal State Bakersfield (22:00) Roadrunners Utah State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos (23:00)