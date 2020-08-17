UPDATE 9-Serie A Summaries

Aug 17 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Serie A on Sunday (start times are BRST) Atlético Mineiro (0) 2 Scorers: Marrony 73pen, Marrony 90+2 Yellow card: Hyoran 8, Guga 55 Subs used: Guilherme Arana 46 (Jair), Marquinhos 57 (Savarino), Léo Sena 84 (Keno), Fábio Santos 91 (Hyoran) Ceará (0) 0 Yellow card: Willian Oliveira 3, Luiz Otávio 25, Lima 72, Fabinho 76 Subs used: Charles 54 (Willian Oliveira), Vitor Jacaré 65 (Lima), Cleber 66 (Rafael Sóbis), Wescley 80 (Fernando Sobral), Rick 80 (Mateus Gonçalves) Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio ................................................................. Vasco da Gama (0) 2 Scorers: G. Cano 62, G. Cano 75 Yellow card: Bruno Gomes 47, Cayo Tenório 66 Subs used: Bruno Gomes 46 (Gabriel Pec), Neto Borges 78 (Fellipe Bastos), Guilherme Parede 83 (Benítez), Miranda 83 (Cayo Tenório) São Paulo (0) 1 Scorers: Reinaldo 90+7pen Yellow card: Igor Gomes 27, Liziero 36, Pablo 38, Reinaldo 69, Arboleda 82 Subs used: Gabriel 66 (Liziero), Helinho 76 (Igor Gomes), Carneiro 80 (Tchê Tchê), Igor Vinicius 80 (Juanfran) Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio ................................................................. Bahia (1) 2 Scorers: Juninho 26, Ernando 90+3 Yellow card: Ronaldo 56 Subs used: Saldanha 65 (Gilberto), Jádson 70 (Rossi), Clayson 70 (Rodriguinho), Zeca 82 (Juninho Capixaba), Alesson 82 (Ronaldo) RB Bragantino (0) 1 Scorers: Léo Ortiz 77 Yellow card: Ricardo 49 Subs used: Robinho 67 (Artur), Bruno Tubarão 68 (Claudinho), Weverson 72 (Morato), Weverton 88 (Aderlan), Ytalo 88 (Alerrandro) Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima ................................................................. Fluminense (1) 2 Scorers: Nenê 39pen, Nenê 77pen Yellow card: Dodi 23, Nino 47 Subs used: Luiz Henrique 73 (Marcos Paulo), Wellington Silva 73 (Araújo), Ganso 83 (Nenê), Yago Felipe 89 (Evanilson) Internacional (1) 1 Scorers: P. Guerrero 28 Yellow card: Boschilia 56, Edenílson 84 Subs used: William Pottker 66 (Guerrero), Marcos Guilherme 67 (Boschilia), Musto 76 (Rodrigo Lindoso), João Peglow 77 (Thiago Galhardo), Yuri Alberto 83 (Patrick) Referee: Raphael Claus ................................................................. Atlético GO (1) 1 Scorers: Jorginho 13 Yellow card: Dudu 62, Dudu 64 (2nd) Subs used: Juninho Brandão 58 (Hyuri), Matheuzinho 58 (Gustavo Ferrareis), Moacir 77 (Jorginho), Willian Maranhão 83 (Everton Felipe) Sport Recife (0) 1 Scorers: Iago Maidana 90+4 Yellow card: Willian Farias 48, Ricardinho 66 Subs used: Ricardinho 46 (Betinho), Luciano 46 (Sander), Bruninho 69 (Gómez), Hernane 77 (Willian Farias) Referee: Grazianni Maciel Rocha ................................................................. Fortaleza (0) 0 Yellow card: Paulão 58, Juninho 83 Subs used: Wellington Paulista 61 (Edson Caríus), Yuri Cesar 62 (Osvaldo), Vásquez 87 (Carlinhos), Bruno Melo 88 (Romarinho) Botafogo (0) 0 Yellow card: Caio Alexandre 18 Subs used: Luiz Fernando 73 (Caio Alexandre), Rhuan 88 (Luis Henrique), Luiz Otavio 94 (Honda) Referee: Marielson Alves Silva ................................................................. Santos in play Athletico Paranaense ................................................................. Wednesday, August 19 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Flamengo v Grêmio (1915/2215) RB Bragantino v Fluminense (1915/2215) Athletico Paranaense v Palmeiras (1930/2230) Internacional v Atlético GO (2030/2330) Goiás v Fortaleza (2030/2330) Botafogo v Atlético Mineiro (2130/0030) Corinthians v Coritiba (2130/0030) Thursday, August 20 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Sport Recife v Santos (1915/2215) São Paulo v Bahia (2000/2300) Ceará v Vasco da Gama (2000/2300)