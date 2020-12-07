UPDATE 9-World Cup-Santa Caterina Summaries

Dec 7 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Santa Caterina on Monday. Men's Giant Slalom on Monday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 2 Filip Zubcic Croatia 2:09.17 2 13 Luca De Aliprandini Italy 2:09.28 +0.11 3 26 Adam Žampa Slovakia 2:09.43 +0.26 4 17 Alexander Schmid Germany 2:09.51 +0.34 5 18 Erik Read Canada 2:09.55 +0.38 6 42 Atle Lie McGrath Norway 2:09.66 +0.49 7 12 Lucas Braathen Norway 2:09.75 +0.58 8 21 Thibaut Favrot France 2:09.76 +0.59 9 24 Trevor Philp Canada 2:09.84 +0.67 10 22 Stefan Luitz Germany 2:09.96 +0.79 .. 20 Roland Leitinger Austria 2:09.96 +0.79 12 5 Žan Kranjec Slovenia 2:09.97 +0.80 13 11 Mathieu Faivre France 2:10.02 +0.85 14 43 Magnus Walch Austria 2:10.22 +1.05 15 23 Justin Murisier Switzerland 2:10.36 +1.19 16 58 Stefano Baruffaldi Italy 2:10.39 +1.22 17 33 Daniel Yule Switzerland 2:10.63 +1.46 18 44 Maarten Meiners Netherlands 2:10.94 +1.77 19 36 Riccardo Tonetti Italy 2:11.11 +1.94 20 25 Ryan Cochran-Siegle United States 2:11.38 +2.21 - 8 Victor Muffat-Jeandet France DNF .. 1 Tommy Ford United States +0.00 .. 3 Leif Kristian Norway +0.00 Nestvold-Haugen .. 4 Henrik Kristoffersen Norway +0.00 .. 6 Alexis Pinturault France +0.00 .. 7 Marco Odermatt Switzerland +0.00 .. 9 Ted Ligety United States +0.00 .. 10 Gino Caviezel Switzerland +0.00 .. 14 Loïc Meillard Switzerland +0.00 .. 15 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Norway +0.00 .. 16 Marco Schwarz Austria +0.00 .. 19 Cyprien Sarrazin France +0.00 .. 27 Giovanni Borsotti Italy +0.00 .. 28 Manuel Feller Austria +0.00 .. 29 Rasmus Windingstad Norway +0.00 .. 30 Cédric Noger Switzerland +0.00 .. 31 Vincent Kriechmayr Austria +0.00 .. 32 Kjetil Jansrud Norway +0.00 .. 34 Clément Noël France +0.00 .. 35 Fabian Wilkens Solheim Norway +0.00 .. 37 Stefan Brennsteiner Austria +0.00 .. 38 Roberto Nani Italy +0.00 .. 39 Ivan Kuznetsov Russia +0.00 .. 40 River Radamus United States +0.00 .. 41 Daniele Sette Switzerland +0.00 .. 45 Remy Falgoux France +0.00 .. 46 Sam Maes Belgium +0.00 .. 47 Hannes Zingerle Italy +0.00 .. 48 Seigo Kato Japan +0.00 .. 49 Aleksandr Andrienko Russia +0.00 .. 50 Bridger Gile United States +0.00 .. 51 Semyel Bissig Switzerland +0.00 .. 52 Patrick Veisten Norway +0.00 .. 53 Riley Seger Canada +0.00 .. 54 Ņtefan Hadalin Slovenia +0.00 .. 55 Raphael Haaser Austria +0.00 .. 56 Samu Torsti Finland +0.00 .. 57 Daniele Sorio Italy +0.00 .. 59 Kryštof Krýzl Czech Republic +0.00 .. 60 Mattias Rönngren Sweden +0.00 .. 61 Alex Hofer Italy +0.00 .. 62 Dries Van den Broecke Belgium +0.00 .. 63 Adrian Pertl Austria +0.00 .. 64 Julian Rauchfuss Germany +0.00 .. 65 Albert Ortega Spain +0.00 .. 66 Andreas Žampa Slovakia +0.00 .. 67 Charles Raposo Great Britain +0.00 .. 68 Kristoffer Jakobsen Sweden +0.00 .. 69 Cristian Javier Simari Argentina +0.00 Birkner