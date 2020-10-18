UPDATE 9-World Cup-Solden Summaries

Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Solden Sölden on Sunday. Men's Giant Slalom on Sunday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 24 Thibaut Favrot France 2:15.62 2 26 Justin Murisier Switzerland 2:15.79 +0.17 3 5 Filip Zubcic Croatia 2:15.86 +0.24 4 29 Giovanni Borsotti Italy 2:16.08 +0.46 5 22 Stefan Luitz Germany 2:16.21 +0.59 6 20 Alexander Schmid Germany 2:16.23 +0.61 7 14 Victor Muffat-Jeandet France 2:16.36 +0.74 8 30 Stefan Brennsteiner Austria 2:16.39 +0.77 9 40 Sam Maes Belgium 2:16.45 +0.83 10 23 Erik Read Canada 2:16.58 +0.96 11 36 Daniele Sette Switzerland 2:16.68 +1.06 12 33 Manfred Mölgg Italy 2:16.75 +1.13 13 8 Tommy Ford United States 2:16.94 +1.32 14 34 Roberto Nani Italy 2:17.03 +1.41 15 32 Vincent Kriechmayr Austria 2:17.40 +1.78 16 17 Matthias Mayer Austria 2:17.45 +1.83 17 2 Mathieu Faivre France 2:17.46 +1.84 18 35 River Radamus United States 2:17.48 +1.86 19 31 Adam Žampa Slovakia 2:17.87 +2.25 - 28 Fabian Wilkens Solheim Norway DNF .. 1 Žan Kranjec Slovenia +0.00 .. 3 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Norway +0.00 .. 4 Leif Kristian Norway +0.00 Nestvold-Haugen .. 6 Henrik Kristoffersen Norway +0.00 .. 7 Alexis Pinturault France +0.00 .. 9 Ted Ligety United States +0.00 .. 10 Luca De Aliprandini Italy +0.00 .. 11 Loïc Meillard Switzerland +0.00 .. 12 Gino Caviezel Switzerland +0.00 .. 13 Lucas Braathen Norway +0.00 .. 15 Marco Odermatt Switzerland +0.00 .. 16 Marco Schwarz Austria +0.00 .. 18 Cyprien Sarrazin France +0.00 .. 19 Roland Leitinger Austria +0.00 .. 21 Ryan Cochran-Siegle United States +0.00 .. 25 Trevor Philp Canada +0.00 .. 27 Cédric Noger Switzerland +0.00 .. 37 Atle Lie McGrath Norway +0.00 .. 38 Maarten Meiners Netherlands +0.00 .. 39 Remy Falgoux France +0.00 .. 41 Seigo Kato Japan +0.00 .. 42 Bridger Gile United States +0.00 .. 43 Patrick Veisten Norway +0.00 .. 44 Fabian Gratz Germany +0.00 .. 45 Ņtefan Hadalin Slovenia +0.00 .. 46 Raphael Haaser Austria +0.00 .. 47 Samu Torsti Finland +0.00 .. 48 Daniele Sorio Italy +0.00 .. 49 Stefano Baruffaldi Italy +0.00 .. 50 Thomas Tumler Switzerland +0.00 .. 51 Kryštof Krýzl Czech Republic +0.00 .. 52 George Steffey United States +0.00 .. 53 Thomas Dorner Austria +0.00 .. 54 Tommaso Sala Italy +0.00 .. 55 Albert Ortega Spain +0.00 .. 56 Tanguy Nef Switzerland +0.00 .. 57 Andreas Žampa Slovakia +0.00 .. 58 Jeremie Lagier France +0.00 .. 59 Harry Laidlaw Australia +0.00 .. 60 Charles Raposo Great Britain +0.00 .. 61 Kristoffer Jakobsen Sweden +0.00 .. 62 Timon Haugan Norway +0.00