UPDATE 98-FA Cup Summaries

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Summaries for the FA Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 4th Round Qualifying ................................................................. Darlington (2) 2 Scorers: L. Charman 9, L. Charman 24 Subs used: Donawa 63 (Holness), Hedley 76 (Campbell), Amantchi 90 (Charman) Cambridge City (0) 0 Subs used: Olukanmi 64 (Davies), Rigby 79 (Knight), Prince-Jones 87 (Sharman) Attendance: 20 Referee: Michael Barlow ................................................................. Stafford Rangers (0) 1 Scorers: J. Cuff 78 Subs used: Coyle 46 (Mo Sebbeh), Candlin 62 (Harvey) Skelmersdale United (1) 4 Scorers: E. Adegbenro 10, L. Ellams 65, E. Adegbenro 88pen, L. Ellams 90 Subs used: Davies 56 (Ellis), Brodie 86 (Grimshaw), Wainwright 92 (Griffiths) Attendance: 600 Referee: Matthew Corlett ................................................................. Solihull Moors (1) 4 Scorers: J. Sbarra 39, A. Rooney 59pen, C. Archer 62, J. Sbarra 76 Subs used: Archer 60 (Rooney), Piggott 68 (Howe), Ball 68 (Osborne) Wrexham (0) 0 Subs used: Thomas 64 (Jarvis), Hall-Johnson 73 (Horsfield) Referee: Martin Woods ................................................................. Banbury United (0) 2 Scorers: J. Self 80, H. Landers 83 Subs used: Self 6 (Finch), Amer Awadh 46 (Morrison), Constable 76 (Haysham) Bury Town (1) 1 Scorers: O. Hughes 23 Subs used: Nyadzayo 76 (Maughn), White 79 (Hughes), Mills 83 (Hastings) Attendance: 600 Referee: Oliver Mackey ................................................................. South Shields (1) 2 Scorers: D. Osei 38, R. Briggs 71 Subs used: Hindle 67 (Gilchrist), Baxter 89 (Sterry), Verstraaten 92 (Osei) Halifax Town (0) 0 Subs used: Hyde 65 (Omotayo), Nepomuceno 74 (Earing), Senior 84 (Williams) Attendance: 300 Referee: Andrew Miller ................................................................. Ilkeston Town (0) 0 Subs used: Lee 71 (Marzano), Bertram 80 (Brown-Hill), Tait 80 (Bennett) Hartlepool United (3) 6 Scorers: L. Molyneux 5, J. Grey 7, T. Crawford 22, M. Enigbokan-Bloomfield 66, D. Parkhouse 83, G. Holohan 89 Subs used: Odusina 46 (Johnson), MacDonald 62 (Molyneux), Parkhouse 71 (Grey) Referee: David Richardson ................................................................. United of Manchester (1) 2 Guiseley (1) 1 ................................................................. King's Lynn Town cancelled Notts County ................................................................. Stockport County (0) 7 Scorers: L. Hogan 58 Subs used: Bell 65 (Bennett), Jennings 65 (Reid), Croasdale 90 (Stott) Chesterfield (0) 8 Scorers: M. Butterfield 85 Subs used: Rawson 77 (Tyson), Tyler Denton 81 (Buchanan), Mandeville 85 (Kiwomya) At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 6-7 Referee: Peter Gibbons Chesterfield win 8-7 on penalties ................................................................. Chester (0) 0 Marine (0) 1 ................................................................. Maidenhead United (2) 2 Cray Valley PM (2) 3 ................................................................. Canvey Island (3) 3 Cray Wanderers (0) 2 ................................................................. Wealdstone (0) 0 Hayes & Yeading United (1) 2 ................................................................. Sutton United (0) 0 Subs used: Olaofe 70 (Omar Bugiel), Milsom 80 (Ajiboye) Bromley (1) 1 Scorers: M. Cheek 35pen Subs used: Forster 62 (Coulson), Hackett-Fairchild 69 (L'Ghoul), Raymond 85 (Maloney) ................................................................. Tonbridge Angels (2) 5 Scorers: B. Greenhalgh 28, A. Akrofi 42, B. Greenhalgh 51, J. Splatt 75, J. Turner 90 Subs used: Beere 61 (Parkinson), Splatt 68 (Akrofi), Williams 76 (Wood) Taunton Town (0) 0 Subs used: Lucas 52 (Guest), Howe 62 (Holmes), Staley 76 (Adelsbury) Referee: Alan Blake ................................................................. Hemel Hempstead Town (0) 0 Hampton & Richmond (1) 1 ................................................................. Aldershot Town (1) 1 Woking (1) 2 ................................................................. Brackley Town (3) 5 Marske United (1) 1 ................................................................. Maldon & Tiptree (0) 1 Haringey Borough (0) 0 ................................................................. Dagenham & Redbridge (1) 1 Hartley Wintney (0) 0 ................................................................. Leiston (2) 2 Barnet (2) 3 ................................................................. Weymouth (0) 2 Oxford City (2) 3 ................................................................. Eastbourne Borough (0) 1 Scorers: J. Hammond 39pen Subs used: Kendall 57 (Vaughan), Folarin 64 (Whelpdale), Rollinson 67 (Cox) Dulwich Hamlet (0) 0 Subs used: Hyde 62 (Martin), Barnes 72 (Higgs), Henry 79 (Sammutt) Referee: Jack Packman ................................................................. Eastleigh (0) 3 Scorers: D. Smith 60pen, B. House 70, T. Bearwish 73 Subs used: Boyce 12 (Partington), Bell-Baggie 75 (House), Barnett 87 (Smith) Weston-super-Mare (0) 1 Scorers: C. Knowles 81 Subs used: Hall 86 (Jones) Referee: Lloyd Wood ................................................................. Sholing (0) 0 Subs used: Buckland 65 (Wagstaffe) Torquay United (1) 2 Scorers: A. Hall 44pen, J. Umerah 75 Subs used: Nemane 60 (Randell), Wright 60 (Whitfield), Little 80 (Umerah) Attendance: 400 Referee: Adrian Quelch ................................................................. Bath City (0) 0 Subs used: James 62 (Harley) Havant & Waterlooville (1) 3 Scorers: T. Wright 22, R. Deacon 58 Subs used: Widdrington 67 (Deacon), Gomis 73 (Clifford), Sinclair 82 (Iaciofano) ................................................................. Boreham Wood (0) 2 Scorers: J. Fyfield 60, K. Tshimanga 90 Subs used: Thomas 35 (Francis-Angol), Rhead 61 (Coulthirst), Ilesanmi 82 (Stephens) Wimborne Town (0) 0 Subs used: Kellaway 63 (Sinclair), Penny 76 (Henry) Referee: Scott Tallis ................................................................. Yeovil Town (2) 10 Scorers: R. Murphy 8, R. Murphy 30, J. Quigley 48 Subs used: Worthington 67 (D'Ath), Burke 84 (Rogers), Smith 85 (Lee) Dover Athletic (2) 9 Scorers: L. Collins 40, L. Collins 44, T. Bramble 63 Subs used: Gobern 60 (Hinchiri), Rigg 67 (Collins), Azeez 67 (Rose) At full time: 3-3 Penalty shootout: 7-6 Referee: Daniel Lamport Yeovil Town win 10-9 on penalties ................................................................. Concord Rangers (1) 2 Scorers: T. Babalola 40, D. Green 90+8 Subs used: Raad 25 (Blanchfield), Wall 78 (Babalola), Green 93 (Blackman) Chippenham Town (0) 1 Scorers: R. Stearn 64 Subs used: Bray 96 (Mann) Referee: Michael Ryan ................................................................. Sunday, October 25 fixtures (BST/GMT) Fylde v Altrincham (1400/1300) Monday, October 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Bishop's Stortford v St Albans City (2045/1945)