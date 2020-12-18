SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

US DOLLAR INDEX JUMPS TO SESSION HIGH OF 90.11, NOW UP 0.30% ON THE DAY

18 Dec 2020 / 22:56 H.

    US DOLLAR INDEX JUMPS TO SESSION HIGH OF 90.11, NOW UP 0.30% ON THE DAY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast