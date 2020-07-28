US' McConnell: Republican coronavirus package to address health, economic aid, schools

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.s. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday Senate Republicans will shortly introduce a new coronavirus relief program to address health, economic assistance and schools.

Speaking on the Senate floor, McConnell said the package would include direct payments to Americans of $1200 each, and help for the unemployed.

It would also include 'strong legal liability protection,' over $100 billion for schools, more money for a small business program, and a program to incentivize manufacturing of personal protective equipment in the United States. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Sandra Maler)