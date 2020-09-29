SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

US SECRETARY OF STATE POMPEO SAYS STRONGLY SUPPORTS DIALOGUE BETWEEEN GREECE AND TURKEY

29 Sep 2020 / 17:55 H.

    US SECRETARY OF STATE POMPEO SAYS STRONGLY SUPPORTS DIALOGUE BETWEEEN GREECE AND TURKEY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast