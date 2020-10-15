US STOCKS-Futures fall on stalling economic rebound, stimulus impasse

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Walgreens rises on 2021 profit growth forecast

* Weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise in latest week

* Big Tech stocks slip in premarket trading

* Futures down: Dow 1.2%, S&P 1.3%, Nasdaq 1.6% (Adds comment, details; Updates prices)

By Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dropped on Thursday as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims exacerbated fears of a stalling economic recovery a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dashed hopes for more fiscal aid before the election.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 898,000 for the week ended Oct. 10, compared to 845,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 825,000 applications in the latest week.

Hopes of another round of fiscal aid to support the domestic economy helped fuel Wall Street's recent rally, bringing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq earlier this week to within 2% of their record closing highs on Sept. 2.

"It's been a kind of roller coaster as the market seems to be taking cues mostly from the stalled stimulus plan and concerns about fourth-quarter earnings if we don't get additional stimulus after the vote," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

With less than 20 days to Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will hold dueling prime-time town halls on Thursday instead of their second presidential debate, which was canceled after Trump declined to take part in a virtual matchup.

Focus is also on the quarterly earnings scorecard for corporate America, with expectations for third-quarter earnings improving to an 18.9% drop from a 25.0% tumble forecast on July 1, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Morgan Stanley reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, winding up results from major big U.S. lenders. However, its shares fell 1.8% in premarket trading.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc gained 1.6% as the drugstore chain forecast profit to grow in single digits in 2021 after posting a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 341 points, or 1.2% and S&P 500 e-minis were down 44 points, or 1.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 195.5 points, or 1.63%, as high-flying stocks such as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc fell 2.2% and 1.9%.

Shares of drug developer Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc sank 12% after it discontinued its trial of a protein deficiency disorder treatment. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)