Aug 31 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record high at the open on Monday for the sixth straight session, as bets on an economic revival due to prolonged central bank support put the index on course for its best August in decades.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.72 points, or 0.05%, at 3,509.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.21 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 28,643.66 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 23.18 points, or 0.20%, to 11,718.81 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)