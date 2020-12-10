US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as weekly jobless claims surge

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Thursday as a jump in weekly jobless claims suggested a stalling recovery in the labor market, while negotiations over fresh economic stimulus dragged on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 114.73 points, or 0.38%, to 39,954.08 at the opening bell.

The S&P 500 fell 19.11 points, or 0.52%, to 3,653.71, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.80 points, or 0.80%, to 12,240.15. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)