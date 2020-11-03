US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains at open on Biden victory bets

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose at the open on Tuesday as investors bet on a victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in one of the most divisive presidential races in U.S. history.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 213.64 points, or 0.79%, at the open to 27,138.69.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.01 points, or 0.79%, at 3,336.25, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 81.05 points, or 0.74%, to 11,038.66 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)