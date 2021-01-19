US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after upbeat earnings from big U.S. banks and Halliburton, while investors awaited a speech from U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen that is expected to advocate hefty fiscal spending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.2 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 30887.42. The S&P 500 rose 13.6 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 3781.88​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 134.2 points, or 1.03%, to 13132.728 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)